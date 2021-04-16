SYW Vs BRB Dream11: Western Sydney Wanderers Vs Brisbane Roar Prediction And Team News

Western Sydney Wanderers FC take on Brisbane Roar FC in their upcoming A-League encounter on Friday. The domestic Australian League clash is set to be played on April 16 at the Bankwest Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 2:35 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at SYW vs BRB Dream11 Team, playing 11, alongside other match details of this encounter.

SYW vs BRB Match Preview

Western Sydney Wanderers FC will walk into the match following a string of poor performances as the hosts are now winless in their last four outings. After suffering from a humiliating 4-1 loss to Melbourne City FC in the last week of the match, Western Sydney Wanderers FC have gone to register three straight draws in the league so far. The hosts currently find themselves slotted at the 6th position on the A-League table having registered six wins from 17 games while playing out seven draws and losing four games in the ongoing campaign. Western Sydney Wanderers FC will be aiming to bounce back on the winning ways and will be looking to get three points on Friday which will propel them into the top four of the A-League.

Brisbane Roar FC on the other hand, on the other hand, will head into the game brimming with confidence as the visitors managed to break their eight-match winless run and finally recorded a narrow 2-1 win over Macarthur FC in their latest outing. Brisbane Roar FC are now slotted seven on the A-League table just below Western Sydney Wanderers FC with five points separating both the teams While the hosts will be looking to extend their lead and cement their position in the top half of the table, Brisbane Roar FC will be looking to bridge the gap and move closer to a Championship playoff spot.

SYW vs BRB Playing 11

Western Sydney Wanderers FC- Daniel Margush, Ziggy Gordon, Thomas Aquilina, Dylan McGowan, Tate Russell, Daniel Georgievski, Keanu Baccus, Graham Dorrans, Bernie Ibini-Isei, Nicolai Muller, Simon Cox

Brisbane Roar FC- Jamie Young, Kai Trewin, Macaulay Gillesphey, Tom Aldred, Rahmat Akbari, Jack Hingert, Corey Brown, Josh Brindell-South, Jay O'Shea, Dylan Wenzell-Halls, Riku Danzaki

SYW vs BRB Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- Bernie Ibini-Isei or Dylan Wenzell-Halls

Vice-Captain- Riku Danzaki or Graham Dorrans

SYW vs BRB Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Daniel Margush

Defenders – Macaulay Gillesphey, Ziggy Gordon, Tom Aldred, Thomas Aquilina

Midfielders – Keanu Baccus, Jay O'Shea, Graham Dorran

Strikers – Dylan Wenzell-Halls, Bernie Ibini-Isei, Riku Danzaki

SYW vs BRB Dream11 Prediction

We expect both teams to play out a draw and split points at the end of this match.

Prediction- Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1-1 Brisbane Roar FC

Note: The above SYW vs BRB Dream11 prediction, SYW vs BRB Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SYW vs BRB Dream11 Team and SYW vs BRB Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.