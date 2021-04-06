SYW Vs CCM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, A-League Match Preview

Western Sydney Wanderers lock horns with Central Coast Mariners in their upcoming A-League clash on Tuesday. The Australian domestic League clash is set to take place on April 6 at the Bankwest Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 2:35 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the SYW vs CCM Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this encounter.

SYW vs CCM live: SYW vs CCM Dream11 match preview

Western Sydney Wanderers walk into the match after a string of poor performances which saw them ride on a two-match winless run. After suffering a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Melbourne City FC, the hosts went on to play out a 1-1 draw against Brisbane Roar FC in their latest outing. Heading into the match as the 5th ranked team on the A-League table, the hosts have registered six wins while playing out five draws and four losses from 15 games this season. With 23 points against their name, they find themselves trailing 4th placed Adelaide United by just 2 points and will look at this game as an opportunity to break into the top four of the A-League.

Central Coast Mariners on the other hand managed to break their three-match winless run by recording a narrow 1-2 win over Perth Glory in their last outing. The win propelled them back to the top of the table which now sees the visitors hold a marginal 2-point lead over second-placed Melbourne City FC. While the visitors will be brimming with confidence, Western Sydney Wanderers will be aiming to spoil the party and turn their fortunes around with a win on Tuesday.

SYW vs CCM Dream11 Team: SYW vs CCM Playing 11

Goalkeeper – D. Margush

Defenders – J. Clisby, Z. Gordon, R. Tongyik

Midfielders – G. Dorrans, D. D. Silva, J. Troisl, O. Bozanic, K. Baccus

Strikers – M. Simon, A. Kuol

SYW vs CCM Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain-M. Simon

Vice-Captain - O. Bozanic

SYW vs CCM Match Prediction

We expect both teams to play a thrilling encounter and predict a narrow win for Central Coast Mariners at the end of this match.

Prediction- Western Sydney Wanderers 1-2 Central Coast Mariners

Note: The above SYW vs CCM Dream11 prediction, SYW vs CCM Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SYW vs CCM Dream11 Team and SYW vs CCM Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.