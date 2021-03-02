SYW Vs MLC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, A-League Preview

Western Sydney Wanderers FC are set to take on Melbourne City FC in their upcoming A-League clash on Tuesday. The league tie is set to be played at the Bankwest Stadium on March 2 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:35 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the SYW vs MLC Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of this match.

SYW vs MLC live: SYW vs MLC Dream11 match preview

Western Sydney Wanderers FC will walk into the game after failing to capitalise on their impressive performances at the start of the season. Starting the game with just three wins from nine games so far, the hosts sit at the fourth position on the A-League table with 13 points to their name. They will head into the game following a poor run by winning just one of their last five matches with their latest outing ending n a 2-0 loss to Adelaide United. Kenny Miller's men will be itching to bounce back to winning ways and could see their Tuesday night match as an opportunity to do so.

Melbourne City FC on the other hand start the game after recording a 3-2 win against Sydney FC in their latest A-League outing. Currently slotted 10th on the league table, the visitors have managed to pocket three wins while suffering from four losses in their last seven games. With two games in hand, the City Football Group-owned side has a great chance to break into the top half of the table and possibly rank amongst the top three teams on the table if it manages to win both of its games. However, Patrick Kisnorbo's men will face a thought task in Western Sydney Wanderers and will have to bring their A-game if they wish to register three points on Tuesday

SYW vs MLC Playing 11

Western Sydney Wanderers- Daniel Margush, Thomas Aquilina, Dylan McGowan, Ziggy Gordon, Keanu Baccus, Graham Dorrans, Tate Russell, Daniel Georgievski, Bernie Ibini-Isei, Nicolai Muller, Simon Cox

Melbourne City FC- Tom Glover, Rostyn Griffiths, Curtis Good, Scott Jamieson, Ben Garuccio, Florin Berenguer, Taras Gomulka, Marco Tilio, Connor Metcalfe, Craig Noone, Jamie Maclaren

SYW vs MLC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Daniel Margush

Defenders- Curtis Good, Ziggy Gordon, Rostyn Griffiths, Dylan McGowan,

Midfielders- - Keanu Baccus, Craig Noone, Graham Dorrans, Marco Tilio

Strikers- Jamie Maclaren, Simon Cox

SYW vs MLC Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Jamie Maclaren or Graham Dorrans

Vice-Captain- Simon Cox or Craig Noone

SYW vs MLC Match Prediction

Both teams will be walking into the match with an intent to win and walk away with three points. While Melbourne City FC have a better form, the hosts have only lost one of their last five games and will be hoping to shrug off that defeat and bounce back. We expect both teams to play out a goalscoring encounter and predict a win for Western Sydney Wanders at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction-Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3-1 Melbourne City FC

Note: The above SYW vs MLC Dream11 prediction, SYW vs MLC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SYW vs MLC Dream11 Team and SYW vs MLC Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.