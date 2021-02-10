SYW Vs MLV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, A-League 2021 Match Preview

Western Sydney Wanderers will lock horns against Melbourne Victory on Matchday 10 of the A-league on Wednesday. The match is scheduled to be played at Bankwest Stadium on February 10 with the kickoff slated for 1:35 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the SYW vs MLV Dream11 prediction, playing 11 and other match details of this A-league clash.

Western Sydney Wanderers FC are unbeaten in five league games as they walk into the match brimming with confidence. Following a 2-2 draw against Mcarthur FC in their previous competitive outing, the host see themselves occupy the 6th spot in the A-league standings. With just 2 wins, three draws and one loss to their name, the hosts have accumulated 9 points and will be hoping to continue building on their positive momentum and extend their record with a win on Wednesday.

Melbourne Victory have been amongst the worst-performing teams this season. They have managed to secure only one win with one draw and losing their other three matches. With just 4 points from 5 matches, the visitors are currently slotted last on the A-league table. Their last competitive outing resulted in a humiliating 2-5 defeat against Brisbane Roar FC. Grant Brebner will be looking to find his mojo back and get his team on the winning ways but face a tough task at hand in the form of Western Sydney Wanderers FC.

SYW vs MLV playing 11s (Likely)

Western Sydney Wanderers FC - Daniel Margush, Ziggy Gordon, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Dylan McGowan, Graham Dorrans, Daniel Georgievski, Tate Russell Keanu Baccus, Bernie Ibini-Isei, James Troisi, Simon Cox.

Melbourne Victory - Max Crocombe, Nick Ansell, Adama Traore, Storm Roux, Aaron Anderson, Jacob Butterfield, Leigh Broxham, Callum McManaman, Jake Brimmer, Marco Rojas, Ben Folami.

SYW vs MLV Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Daniel Margush

Defenders- Tass Mourdoukoutas, Adama Traore Ziggy Gordon, Storm Roux

Midfielders- Callum McManaman, Tate Russell, Jake Brimmer, James Troisi,

Strikers- Marco Rojas, Simon Cox

SYW vs MLV Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Simon Cox or Marco Rojas

Vice-Captain- James Troisi or Jake Brimmer

SYW vs MLV Match Prediction

Western Sydney Wanderers FC starts the match as favourites and look likely to walk anyway with 3 points at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction- Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3-1 Melbourne Victory FC

Note: The above SYW vs MLV Dream11 prediction, SYW vs MLV Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SYW vs MLV Dream11 Team and SYW vs MLV Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.