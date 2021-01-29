SYW Vs NJ Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, A-League Game Preview

Following a narrow victory against Central Coast Mariners, Western Sydney Wanderers FC will square off against Newcastle Jets in A-League. The match will be played on Friday, January 29, 2021. Here is the SYW vs NJ Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, team news, prediction and other details of the match.

Also Read | Harry Kane vs Mo Salah: H2H stats between Spurs and Liverpool's star forwards

SYW vs NJ live: SYW vs NJ Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Bankwest Stadium

Date: Friday, January 29, 2021

Time: 1.35 pm IST

SYW vs NJ live: SYW vs NJ Dream11 prediction and preview

Western Sydney Wanderers FC arrive into the game following a close-edged victory against Central Coast Mariners. Nicolai Muller netted the only goal of the match to bag the maximum points for his side. Wanderers sit third in the A-League table with seven points to their credit.

Similarly, Newcastle Jets emerged triumphant against Wellington Phoenix, winning the tie 2-1. Valentino Yuel and Royo O'Donovan netted once each to bag an all-important three points. This was their first victory in the competition, having conceded four successive defeats and languish at the 11th spot.

Also Read | Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp criticises Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich after Lampard axing

SYW vs NJ Dream11 team news

Western Sydney Wanderers' head coach Carl Robinson has excluded Noah James from the squad due to a technical reason. Besides, Dylan McGowan misses out due to a foot injury. Vedran Janjetovic and Jordan Mutch will also not be available for the clash on Friday. But, Kosta Grozos, Patrick Ziegler and Oliver Kalac have been promoted.

Newcastle Jets will have to cope in the absence of Ben Kantarovski, following a calf injury. Lachlan Jackson and Ali Abbas are also excluded from the squad due to their respective injuries. But Jack Armson and Luca Prso have been called up to fill in the boots following a long injury list.

Also Read | Man United boss Solskjaer hints at celebrating win over Liverpool with ‘Chicken Korma'

SYW vs NJ playing 11

Goalkeeper: Daniel Margush

Defenders: Tate Russell, Patrick Ziegler, Nigel Boogaard, John Koutroumbis

Midfielders: James Troisi, Steven Ugarkovic, Ramy Najjarine

Forwards: Simon Cox (C), Roy O'Donovan, Bernie Ibini-Isei (VC)

SYW vs NJ match prediction and top picks

Western Sydney Wanderers FC: Simon Cox, Bernie Ibini-Isei

Newcastle Jets: Roy O'Donovan, Steven Ugarkovic

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes' marvellous free-kick sinks Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool; MUFC fans rejoice

SYW vs NJ match prediction

Western Sydney Wanderers FC are the favourites to win the tie against Newcastle Jets 2-1.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the SYW vs NJ playing 11 and top picks.

Image courtesy: Newcastle Jets Twitter