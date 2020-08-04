SYW Vs PG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, A-League Live

Western Sydney Wanderers will be up against Perth Glory in their upcoming clash of A-League at Bankwest Stadium. PG are 5th in the points table with 34 points to their name. They have managed to win 9 out of 23 games played in the season (Draws 7, Losses 7). PG have maintained a GD of 11. PG lost 3-5 in their last A-League clash against Adelaide United. SYW are 9th in the points table with 90 points in their bank. They have won 8 games in the season (Draws 6, Losses 9) and have a negative GD of (-2). They won 1-0 in their last A-League outing against Wellington Phoenix FC.

The SYW vs PG live match will commence on Tuesday, August 4 at 3 PM. Fans can play the SYW vs PG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the SYW vs PG Dream11 prediction, SYW vs PG top picks and SYW vs PG Dream11 team.

SYW vs PG Dream11 team

SYW vs PG Dream11 top picks

Mitchell Duke (Captain) Nicolai Muller (Vice-captain) Kwame Yeboah Bruno Fornaroli Joel Chianese Diego Castro

Squads for the SYW vs PG Dream11 team

SYW vs PG Dream11 team: Western Sydney Wanderers (SYW) squad

Daniel Lopar, Vedran Janjetovic, Nick Suman, Oliver Kalac, Daniel Georgievski, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Mathieu Cordier, Daniel Wilmering, Noah Pagden, Tate Russell, Patrick Ziegler, Mohamed Adam, Mohamed Al-Taay, Radoslaw Majewski, Dylan McGowan, Bruce Kamau, Keanu Baccus, Pirmin Schwegler, Nicholas Sullivan, Fabian Monge, Dean Pelekanos, Ali Auglah, Mitchell Duke, Jordan O’Doherty, Nicolai Müller, Simon Cox, Kosta Grozos, Kwame Yeboah, Jarrod Carluccio, Jake Trew

SYW vs PG Dream11 team: Perth Glory (PG) squad

Liam Reddy, Jackson Lee, Tando Velaphi, Daniel Margush, Kim Soo Beom, Tomislav Mrcela, Alex Grant, Gregory Wuthrich, James Meredith, Ivan Franjic, Jacob Tratt, Tarek Elrich, Dino Djulbic, Riley Warland, Daniel Walah, Christopher Oikonomidis, Kristian Popovic, Lake Brimmer, Diego Castro, Neil Kilkenny, Gabriel Popovic, Juande Lopez, Trent Ostler, Dane Ingham, Vince Lia, Osama Malik, Joel Chianese, Bruno Foranaroli, Nick Dagostino, Carlo Armiento

SYW vs PG playing 11

Western Sydney Wanderers : Daniel Lopar, Dylan McGowan, Matthew Jurman, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Jordan O’Doherty, Pirmin Schwegler, Nicolai Müller, Jarrod Carluccio, Tate Russell, Simon Cox, Mitchell Duke

: Daniel Lopar, Dylan McGowan, Matthew Jurman, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Jordan O’Doherty, Pirmin Schwegler, Nicolai Müller, Jarrod Carluccio, Tate Russell, Simon Cox, Mitchell Duke Perth Glory: Liam Reddy, Tomislav Mrcela, Gregory Wüthrich, Juande, Kristian Popovic, Neil Kilkenny, Tarek Elrich, Bruno Fornaroli, Nicholas D’Agostino, Diego Castro, Jake Brimmer

SYW vs PG Dream11 prediction

Our SYW vs PG Dream11 prediction is that Perth Glory will win this game.

Note: The SYW vs PG Dream11 prediction, SYW vs PG Dream11 top picks and SYW vs PG Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SYW vs PG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Perth Glory/Instagram)