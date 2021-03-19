SYW Vs PG Dream11 Prediction, To Picks, Playing 11, A-League Match Preview

Western Sydney Wanderers are set to lock horns with Perth Glory in their upcoming A-League fixture on Friday. The A-League clash is going to be played at the Bankwest Stadium on March 19 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:35 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the SYW vs PG Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details.

SYW vs PG live: SYW vs PG Dream11 match preview

Western Sydney Wanderers have managed to shrug off tier poor form and managed to break their three-match winless run by registering two back to back victories in their last A-League outings. The hosts recorded a narrow 0-1 win over Western United and continued to carry on the form in the next match by outscored Wellington Phoenix as the match ended with a 4-3 result favouring Western Sydney Wanderers. Such fine form has propelled them to second place in the league standings with Western Sydney Wanderers now sitting with five wins, three losses and four draws in 12 games.

Perth Glory on the other hand failed to capitalise on their winning run as they head into the match looking for a win in their fourth consecutive match. Starting their match against Western Sydney Wanderers on following three winless matches, Perth Glory will be eager to get back on the winning ways. Currently slotted ninth on the A-League standings, the visitors have recorded four wins, while suffering from the same number of losses and playing out one draw in the season so far. With 13 points to their name, Perth Glory will be eyeing three crucial points which could help them break into the top six on Friday.

SYW vs PG Playing 11

Western Sydney Wanderers- Daniel Margush, Ziggy Gordon, Thomas Aquilina, Dylan McGowan, Keanu Baccus, Graham Dorrans, Daniel Georgievski, Tate Russell, Simon Cox, Nicolai Muller, Bernie Ibini-Isei

Perth Glory- Liam Reddy, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Darryl Lachman, Dane Ingham, Nicholas Walsh, Daniel Stynes, Neil Kilkenny, Declan Hughes, Nicholas D'Agostino, Bruno Fornaroli, Diego Castro

SYW vs PG Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Daniel Margush

Defenders – Darryl Lachman, Ziggy Gordon, Dane Ingham Dylan McGowan

Midfielders - Keanu Baccus, Neil Kilkenny, Graham Dorrans, Nicholas D'Agostino

Strikers - Bruno Fornaroli, Simon Cox

SYW vs PG Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Bruno Fornaroli or Graham Dorrans

Vice-Captain- Simon Cox or Nicholas D'Agostino

SYW vs PG Match Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, we expect Western Sydney Wanderers to edge out a narrow win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Western Sydney Wanderers 2-1 Perth Glory

Note: The above SYW vs PG Dream11 prediction, SYW vs PG Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SYW vs PG Dream11 Team and SYW vs PG Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.