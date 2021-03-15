SYW Vs WEL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, A-League Match Preview

Western Sydney Wanderers are set to take on Wellington Phoenix in their next A-League fixture on Monday. The Australian league domestic clash is set to be played on March 15 at the Bankwest Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 1:35 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the SYW vs WEL Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this clash.

SYW vs WEL live: SYW vs WEL Dream11 match preview

Western Sydney Wanderers walk into the game as the sixth-ranked team on the A-League table as they have managed to register four wins while playing out the same number of draws and losing three games in the season so far. With 16 points from 11 games, the hosts will head into the match after managing to break their three-match winless run and recording a narrow 0-1 victory over Western United in their last A-League outing. They will be focusing on carrying the winning form and look to break into the top four with a win on Monday.

Wellington Phoenix, on the other hand, have played 10 matches in the season so far which saw them record three wins, two draws and five losses in the same, With 11 points against their tally the visitors will come into the match on the back of consecutive victories against Newcastle Jets and Perth Glory. They will head into the game brimming with confidence and look to make it three wins on the trot

SYW vs WEL Playing 11

Western Sydney Wanderers - Daniel Margush, Ziggy Gordon, Dylan McGowan, Daniel Georgievski, Thomas Aquilina, Tate Russell, Graham Dorrans, Nicolai Muller, Keanu Baccus, Simon Cox, Bernie Ibini-Isei

Wellington Phoenix-Oliver Sail, Tim Payne, James McGarry, Louis Fenton, Liam McGing, Clayton Lewis, Alex Rufer, Reno Piscopo, Ben Waine, Ulises Davila, Mirza Muratovic

SYW vs WEL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Oliver Sail

Defenders – Ziggy Gordon, James McGarry, Liam McGing, Dylan McGowan

Midfielders - Graham Dorrans, Alex Rufer, Keanu Baccus, Ulises Davila

Strikers - Bernie Ibini-Isei, Mirza Muratovic

SYW vs WEL Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Mirza Muratovic or Graham Dorrans

Vice-Captain- Bernie Ibini-Isei or Ulises Davila

SYW vs WEL Match Prediction

We expect Wellington Phoenix to carry on the fine form and eke out a narrow win against Western Sydney Wanderers at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction- Western Sydney Wanderers 1-2 Wellington Phoenix

Note: The above SYW vs WEL Dream11 prediction, SYW vs WEL Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SYW vs WEL Dream11 Team and SYW vs WEL Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.