SYW Vs WEL Dream11: Western Sydney Wanderers Vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction, Top Picks

Western Sydney Wanderers and Wellington Phoenix are set to lock horns in their upcoming A-League fixture on Wednesday, May 26. The Australian domestic league clash will be played at the BankWest Stadium with the kickoff scheduled at 7.05 PM AEST, 9.05 PM NZT (2:35 PM IST). Let's have a look at the SYW vs WEL Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

SYW vs WEL Match Preview

Western Sydney Wanderers will enter the match as the ninth-ranked team on the A-League table having recorded eight wins from 23 games while playing out seven draws and suffering from 8 losses this season. With 31 points against their name, the hosts find themselves on par at points with their Wednesday opponents and will be hoping to get the better of them on Wednesday. Heading into the match following a 2 game winless run, the hosts will be aiming to get back on the winning ways against Wellington Phoenix. However, the hosts have an uphill task and hand and will have to play their best football if they wish to walk away with a win on Wednesday.

Wellington Phoenix on the other hand will head into the game following an eight-game unbeaten run with their last match ending in a comfortable 3-0 win over Western Untied. Currently slotted at the eighth position on the A-League table, the visitors have recorded eight wins from 23 games while playing out seven draws and suffering from eight losses this season. They are on par at points with Western Sydney Wanderers with a superior goal difference record helping them get a high position than their Wednesday opponents. They will be hoping to build on their positive momentum and look to pocket 3 points against Western Sydney Wanderers.

SYW vs WEL Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - T. Hemed or B. Kamau

Vice-Captain - B. Waine or J. Troisl

SYW vs WEL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- D. Margush

Defenders – J. McGarry, Z. Gordon, L. Fenton, D. McGowan

Midfielders –J. Troisl, U. Davila, S. Ugarkovic

Strikers – B. Waine, B. Kamau, T. Hemed

SYW vs WEL Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, we expect Wellington Phoenix to edge out a narrow win on Wednesday.

Prediction -Western Sydney Wanderers 1-2 Wellington Phoenix

Note: The above SYW vs WEL Dream11 prediction, SYW vs WEL Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SYW vs WEL Dream11 Team and SYW vs WEL Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result