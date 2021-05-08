SYW Vs WST Dream11 Team, Western Sydney Wanderers FC Vs Western United Top Fantasy Picks

Western Sydney Wanderers FC square off against Western United FC in the ongoing A-League season on Saturday, May 8. The Australian domestic league clash will be played at the Bankwest Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 7:10 PM (2:40 PM IST) Let's have a look at the SYW vs WST Dream11 team, top picks alongside other details of this clash.

It's match day in Parramatta against the Wanderers!



📺 Watch it live on Fox Sports, Kayo or the MyFootball Live app.#WSWvWUN #WUFC #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/Tr9uuhFUgS — Western United FC (@wufcofficial) May 8, 2021

SYW vs WST Match Preview

Western Sydney Wanderers FC turned their fortunes around and get back to winning ways as the hosts managed to break their six-match winless run by registering a narrow 3-2 win over Sydney FC in their latest outing. They have registered seven wins while playing out as many draws along with 6 losses in the ongoing season. Currently slotted at the eighth spot in the A-League standings, they find themselves with 28 points from 20 matches so far this campaign.

Western United, on the other hand, saw their four-game unbeaten run come to an end where the visitors failed to a 2-1 defeat against Brisbane Roar FC in their previous outing. They have recorded eight wins, four draws, and seven losses in the ongoing campaign so far. Heading into the game with 28 points against their tally, the visitors are currently on par at points with Western Sydney Wanderers FC while having a game in hand. Western United FC will look at the additional game as an opportunity to pocket three points and break into the top six of the A-League table as soon as possible with the league nearing its business end of the campaign.

SYW vs WST Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- B. Berisha or G. Dorrans

Vice-Captain- B. Kamau or A. Diamanti

SYW vs WST Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – D. Margush

Defenders – D. McGowan, C. Pain, Z. Gordan, T. Imai

Midfielders – G. Dorrans, A. Diamanti, J. Troisl, D. Pierias

Strikers – B. Kamau (VC), B. Berisha (C)

SYW vs WST Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, we expect Western Sydney Wanderers FC and Western United to play out a draw and split points at the end of this match.

Prediction- Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1-1 Western United

Note: The above SYW vs WST Dream11 prediction, SYW vs WST Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SYW vs WST Dream11 Team and SYW vs WST Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.