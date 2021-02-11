SYW-W Vs BRB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Australian Women League Preview

Western Sydney Wanderers Women take on Brisbane Roar on Matchday 6 of the upcoming Westfield W-League on Thursday. The match is slated to be played at Bankwest Stadium on 11 February with the kickoff scheduled for 1:35 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the SYW-W vs BRB Dream11 prediction.

SYW-W vs BRB Live- SYW-W vs BRB Dream11 prediction and schedule

The Western Sydney Wanderers walk into the match as the eighth-ranked team on the table. They have managed to register only one win from six games playing out a draw followed up by four losses this season. The hosts of this game have registered just 4 points so far with their latest outing ending in a comprehensive 3-0 defeat to Canberra United FC. Heading into the game following three back to back defeats, the Western Sydney Wanderers have been struggling and in desperate need of a victory. However, they face an uphill task in the form of the Brisbane Roar and will have to bring their A-game if they wish to snatch away any points in this fixture.

The Brisbane Roar are in a rich vein of form as the visitors are currently slotted second on the W-League table. Undefeated in the season so far, the visitors have registered 10 points from 6 games winning two matches while playing out four draws. Currently just a point away from league leaders Canberra United FC, Brisbane Roar FC will look at this match as an opportunity to skip past their opponents and aim to sit at the top of the table. Given their team’s imperious form, Brisbane Roar FC start the match as heavy favourites.

SYW-W vs BRB Playing 11

Western Sydney Wanderers- S Willacy, N Orgill, D Matos, C Nevin, C Cooper, J Russell, S Hunter, C Middleton, L Copus-Brown, L Khamis, G Yeoman-Dale

Brisbane Roar FC- G Worth, K Carroll, J. S. Rankin, W Heatley, O Chance, I Dalton, C Polkinghorne, T Butt, S Freier, E Gielnik, M Hecher,

SYW-W vs BRB Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- G Worth

Defenders- K Carroll, C Cooper, W Heatley, N Orgill,

Midfielders- O Chance, S Freier, S Hunter, M Hecher, G Yeoman-Dale

Strikers- L Khamis

SYW-W vs BRB Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- L Khamis or O Chance

Vice-Captain- M Hecher or G Yeoman-Dale

SYW-W vs BRB Match Prediction

We expect Brisbane Roar FC to register a comfortable win and move to the top of the league rankings by pocketing three points at the end of the 90 minutes on Thursday.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 0-2 Brisbane Roar FC

Note: The above SYW-W vs BRB Dream11 prediction, SYW-W vs BRB Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SYW-W vs BRB Dream11 Team and SYW-W vs BRB Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.