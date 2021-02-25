SYW-W Vs MLC-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Westfield League Match Preview

Western Sydney Wanderers FC welcome Melbourne City Women in their next Australian W League match on Thursday. The match is set to be played on 25th February at Wanderers Football Park with the kickoff scheduled for 1: 35 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the SYW-W vs MLC-W Dream11 prediction, playing 11, among other details of this match.

Back at our Football Park tonight 🔥



Can't make it? Catch the match live from 7:05pm on @FOXFOOTBALL, @kayosports, and the My Football Live App #WSW #WSWvMCY pic.twitter.com/3OrGDVLocY — WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) February 25, 2021

SYW-W vs MLC-W live: SYW-W vs MLC-W Dream11 match preview

Western Sydney Wanderers FC walk into the match following an inconsistent run of form. After remaining winless in their last five games, they finally came back on the winnings ways and registered a narrow 1-0 win against Perth Glory in their last outing. Currently slotted 6th on the league table, the hosts have collected 7 points from eight games while winnings two matches, drawing one and losing give in the process.

Melbourne City Women on the other end have walk into the match as the eight-ranked team on the league table. They have registered only one win so far this season with five of their matches ending in losses and one game ending in a draw. With just four points from seven games, the visitor will start the match after suffering from three consecutive defeats in their previous outings. They will be aiming to bounce back on the winning ways and aim to pocket walk away with the victory and collect three crucial points on Thursday.

SYW-W vs MLC-W Playing 11

Western Sydney Wanderers FC- S Willacy, J Russell, D Matos, C Cooper, N Orgill, S Hunter, L Copus-Brown, O Price, B F Henry, G Yeoman-Dale, T Collister

Melbourne City Women - T Micah, T Allen, E Checker, J McCormick, T Tumeth, N H Eckhoff, L Davidson, Margot Robinne, A Chidiac, C Kira H Withers

SYW-W vs MLC-W Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- S Willacy

Defenders- J Russell, T Allen, C Cooper, J McCormick

Midfielders S Hunter, A Chidiac, G Yeoman-Dale, Margot Robinne

Strikers- C Kira, T Collister

SYW-W vs MLC-W Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- T Collister or A Chidiac

Vice-Captain- C. Kira or S Hunter

SYW-W vs MLC-W Match Prediction

Both the teams will walk into the match desperate for a victory. Both the teams are suffering from a poor defensive record and have conceded the highest number of goals in the ongoing season. With Western Sydney Wanderers FC and Melbourne City FC yet to sort out their shaky defense, We expect the match to be a goal-scoring encounter and predict a narrow win for Western Sydney Wanderers FC at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction- Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3-2 Melbourne City FC

Note: The above SYW-W vs MLC-W Dream11 prediction, SYW-W vs MLC-W Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SYW-W vs MLC-W Dream11 Team and SYW-W vs MLC-W Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.