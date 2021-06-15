Szczesny Own Goal Leads To Shocking 1-2 Loss For Poland In Euro 2020 Group E Fixture

Wojciech Szczesny continued his string of bad luck in Euros after he became the first goalkeeper to score an own goal in the history of the competition. The Szczesny own goal led to Slovakia taking the early lead in the game, which helped them complete a 2-1 win over Poland. Szczesny was shown the red card in 2012 and got injured in the 2016 Euros which left him out of the tournament. The own goal has added to his opening game misery at the Euros, which also made it to the Poland vs Slovakia highlights with ease.

Wojciech Szczesny becomes the first goalkeeper ever to score an own goal in the history of the Euros ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/AGxqOlqgtj — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 14, 2021

Euro 2020 scores: Poland vs Slovakia highlights

Poland came into the game as the favourites but were shocked by a resilient Slovakian side. It was Robert Mak's incredible run on the left side that led to Szczesny own goal. Mak spilt the defence, dribbling past Polish defenders Bereszynski and Glik after which he pulled a shot in the bottom corner, but his strike met the post and went in after hitting Szczesny who dived to collect the ball, resulting in an own goal.

Poland came back strong and scored a goal just at the start of half-time only to have their goal cancelled out by a wonderful strike from Milan Skrinar. Playing with 10 men, Poland could not do much and the game ended in the favour of Slovakia who took away 3 points that helped them take the top spot in Group E.

🇸🇰 Škriniar's 3 international goals have come in his last 4 appearances for Slovakia 💪 @sfzofficial | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/6GlcF6BIiu — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 14, 2021

The own goal extended the Juventus' goalkeeper's poor run of form into the Euros, causing a lot of anguish amongst fans of the player and Poland alike. He also became the second player after his Juventus teammate Demiral to score an own goal in the Euro 2020.

When someone scores an own goal they should be forced to celebrate with the opposition as punishment. — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) June 11, 2021

How many goalkeepers have scored an own goal at the Euro's?

😁🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/TwOODFWRjW — George (@6ftNewt) June 14, 2021

Euro 2020 stats

The Euros started off with a fantastic 3-0 win for the Italians and since then it has been an impressive tournament with many teams coming up with brilliant performances. There have been many goals that have already looked like the goal of the tournament contenders, strikes from Yarmolenko and Patrik Schick were truly outstanding and it will be tough to decide which one of them ends up being the best goal of the Euros.

In 3 days since the competition began, Belgium's Lukaku and Patrick Schick from the Czech Republic have scored a brace which has helped them occupy the top spot in the goal-scoring list, but with the whole tournament left to play and with players like Ronaldo and Kane in contention, there could be changes in the top goalscorers list.

Euro 2020 scores from Monday

Group C

Netherlands 3 -2 Ukraine

Group D

Scotland 0 - 2 Czech Republic

Group E

Poland 1 - 2 Slovakia

Spain 0 - 0 Sweden

Euro 2020 standings

Group E

The victory against Poland has placed Slovakia at the top of the table. Sweden's resolute defence held Spain to a goalless draw which means that they are level on points, and both the teams will need a big victory in the next game to secure qualification in the next round.

🇸🇰🇪🇸🇸🇪🇵🇱 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐄: Who are you backing to go through?#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 14, 2021

Image Credits: AP