TAC Vs REA Dream11: Deportivo Tachira Vs Always Ready Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Deportivo Tachira (TAC) and Always Ready (REA) will collide in the upcoming match of the South American Champions League on Wednesday, May 19 at 10:00 PM local time (Thursday, May 20 at 7:30 AM IST). The game will be played at Estadio Polideportivo de Pueblo Nuevo in San Cristóbal, Venezuela. Here is our TAC vs REA Dream11 prediction, top picks and TAC vs REA Dream11 team.

TAC vs REA Dream11 Match Preview

Both Deportivo Tachira and Always Ready have the same win-loss record (2-2) on the American Champions League standings. But while Always Ready have lost their last two games in all competitions, Deportivo Tachira are on a three-game win streak. However, Carmelo Algarañaz and team have defeated Yerson Chacon and co. at a Copa Libertadores game last Friday. Despite that, Always Ready are slight favourites going into the clash.

TAC vs REA Dream11 schedule

Venezuela date and time: Wednesday, May 19 at 10:00 PM

India date and time: Thursday, May 20 at 7:30 AM

Venue: Estadio Polideportivo de Pueblo Nuevo, San Cristóbal, Venezuela

TAC vs REA squads

Deportivo Tachira: Anthony Uribe, Lucas Gomez, Freddy Góndola, Edgar Pérez, Duglar Angarita, Esli García, Francisco Flores, Michael Covea, David Zalzman, Edson Tortolero, Marlon Fernandez, Yeferson Velazco, Carlos Ramos, Carlos Calzadilla, Pablo Camacho, Lucas Federico Trejo, Carlos Vivas, Jose Luis Granados, Cristopher Varela, Iverson Contretas, Yerson Chacon

Always Ready: John Jairo Mosquera, Vander Vieira, Rodrigo Ramallo, Marcos Ovejero, Cristhian Arabe, Carmelo Algarañaz, Kevin Romay, Juan Arce, Javier Sanguinetti, Fernando Saucedo, Samuel Galindo, Cristhian Machado, Javier Uzeda, Victor Hugo Melgar, Eduardo Puña, Diego Daniel Medina Roman, Santiago Arce, Harold Cummings, Éverton Sena, Alex Rambal, Nelson Cabrera, Enrique Flores, Juan Adrián, Carlos Lampe, Pedro Galindo

TAC vs REA top picks

Deportivo Tachira: Carlos Vivas, Freddy Góndola, Yerson Chacon

Always Ready: Harold Cummings, Cristhian Arabe, Carmelo Algarañaz

TAC vs REA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Cristopher Varela

Defenders: Carlos Vivas, Lucas Federico Trejo, Iverson Contretas, Harold Cummings

Midfielders: Freddy Góndola, Cristhian Arabe, Juan Arce

Forwards: Yerson Chacon, Carmelo Algarañaz, Rodrigo Ramallo

TAC vs REA Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that Always Ready will come out on top in this contest.

