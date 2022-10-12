'Talent And Teamwork On Full Display': PM Modi Hails Manipur Women's Team's Brilliant Goal

The women's football team from Manipur clinched the gold medal at the 36th National Games after defeating Odisha in the final on Tuesday. Manipur women's football team beat Odisha 2-0 courtesy of two first-half goals by Bala Devi and Ratanbala Devi. This is the fourth National Games title for Manipur.

Manipur clinch gold medal at the 36th National Games

Meanwhile, the goal from Ratanbala Devi in the 36th minute of the game is garnering a lot of attention on social media with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Manipur CM N Biren Singh reacting to the flyer. A video that is going viral on social media shows Ratanbala Devi scoring the goal from outside the box in one of the best long-shots ever taken.

Biren Singh took to his official Twitter handle to laud Ratanbala Devi for her unbelievable effort, calling the brilliant goal a snapshot of the awesome pride and energy of Manipuri women.

There is no limit to what women can accomplish. Such a brilliant goal, a snapshot of awesome pride and energy of Manipuri Women.



The real woman power 👍@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/foUNAWiIvf — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) October 11, 2022

Biren Singh tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his post as he said there is no limit to what women can accomplish. PM Modi took no time to react to Ratanbala Devi's goal as he hailed the "superb" talent and teamwork that was on full display during the game. "Manipur’s football love is widely known. More power to these players," PM Modi tweeted.

Superb! Talent and teamwork on full display. Manipur’s football love is widely known. More power to these players. ⚽ https://t.co/1DhbBh9k5O — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2022

36th National Games

The 36th edition of the National Games is taking place in six cities of Gujarat. The event began on September 29 and ended on October 12. Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar are the cities that hosted the competition (only the track cycling event took place in Delhi).

After the 2015 edition, the National Games were held for the first time this year. The COVID-19 outbreak forced an extended postponement of the Games, which were originally scheduled to be held in 2020.

Image: PTI/Twitter/DDSports