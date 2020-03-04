Liverpool Talking Points From Defeats Against Chelsea, Watford And Atletico Madrid

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have been surprisingly poor since returning from the winter break. Losing three of their previous four games in all competitions, Liverpool have been atrocious in comparison to the high standards they set in the early stages of the campaign. A 2-0 defeat in the Chelsea vs Liverpool game dumped Klopp's team out of the FA Cup and shattered any hopes of achieving a treble this season.

Although the Reds are hardly struggling, sitting at the summit of the Premier League table, 22 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand, their poor form across the past two weeks could be a cause of concern for Klopp. The 3-0 loss against Watford this weekend ended Liverpool's unbeaten streak in the Premier League ahead of the Chelsea vs Liverpool clash. But just 10 days before the trip to Vicarage Road Liverpool lost their last game on their travels at the Wanda Metropolitano losing 1-0 against Atletico Madrid.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Spends This OUTRAGEOUS Amount Monthly On Georgina Rodriguez: Reports

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Third defeat in four games for Klopp

The holders of the Champions League entered the FA Cup fifth round as favourites against Chelsea despite the game being held at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea vs Liverpool was arguably the tie of the round as it contained two Premier League giants battling it out to progress into the quarter-finals. The Chelsea vs Liverpool game was a sight for sore eyes with end-to-end action but Liverpool ended up on the wrong side of the result.

ALSO READ: David Beckham Uploads Heartwarming Instagram Post On Son Brooklyn's 21st Birthday

Chelsea vs Liverpool: No leader to guide the Liverpool midfield

Jordan Henderson's injury against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League tie appears to be a huge blow for Liverpool. Without their captain, the Liverpool midfield has looked lost and lacklustre. Fabinho has been nowhere near his best since returning from injury and the Brazilian has been caught out with the ball at his feel. Deprived of urgency, Liverpool's midfield has been below par and slow while building up attacks. Against Watford, Liverpool's midfield were bossing possession but without effect and Klopp will need to address this issue before Atletico Madrid visit Anfield for the second leg of the Champions League as the visitors hold a 1-0 lead over Liverpool.

You always have tough times in a season, the most important thing is how you react and bounce back from them. Away support was fantastic as always #YNWA #alwaystogether pic.twitter.com/B3Kwsng1sI — James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 4, 2020

ALSO READ: Liverpool Fans Mock Gary Lineker's 'Klopp Out' Tweet Angrily Post FA Cup Loss To Chelsea

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Misfiring attack

Upon returning from the winter break, the Liverpool attack hasn't been at their ruthless prime. Two of the three goals Liverpool scored against West Ham were the result of scrimmage. Discarding the three goals, Liverpool haven't been able to find the back of the net in the three games that they've lost. For all the praise the Liverpool front three has received over the past few seasons, the European champions failed to register a single shot on target against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital. By watching the deep block set up by Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid, Watford and Chelsea took a leaf out of Simeone's book.

ALSO READ: Ed Woodward To Compete With Liverpool For Jadon Sancho's Transfer: Report

Liverpool's front three now need to find their feet as they have been far from convincing against Watford as well as Chelsea. Although there were plenty of chances created by Klopp's team in the Chelsea vs Liverpool encounter, the attackers failed to capitalize even though Kepa Arrizabalaga kept them out with some brilliant saves.

Liverpool record beaten, Reds look to end season with maximum silverware

Liverpool reached the 5th round of the FA Cup with a majority of youth players in their starting 11. With the Premier League already wrapped up due to the incredible Liverpool record at the start of the season, the next target for Klopp would be the Champions League. However, there was serious talk of a possible treble for Liverpool this season which could have comprised of the Premier League, Champions League and the FA Cup.