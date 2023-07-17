Talking Positively To Water Makes It Clean: Ex-Liverpool And Southampton Striker

Rickie Lambert, a former Liverpool and England striker, has proposed that talking kindly to water can make it cleaner. Lambert, who moved to Liverpool at the start of the 14–15 season from Southampton at a reported price of £4 million, impressed the football world with his striking prowess at Southampton. At Liverpool though it was a medeocre stay as he only scored three goals in 36 games in his tenure at Anfield. Recently, the former striker confused fans during a recent interview by mentioning an experiment that he recently observed that involved conversing with water.

3 things you need to know

Rickie Lambert is a former England international, and had represented the nation 11 times

In the club circuit, he played for teams like Liverpool, Southampton, and Cardiff city

He scored more than 200 goals in his career

Rickie Lambert says talking to water makes it cleaner

“They’ve (scientists] done a test where you spoke positively to one glass of water, froze it, spoke negatively to another glass of water, froze it. Then [they] examined the ice. The negativity water was full of holes and blackness. The glass of water that was spoke to positively was full of crystals.

“They’ve done experiments to the word, to the word, and the water responded the same way every time if you spoke to it a certain way.”

Lambert continued: “The one word where water responds in the most beautiful way and [produced] the most beautiful crystals is showing gratitude to water. So everything I was saying about manifestation is it down to showing gratitude.”

Rickie Lambert is on some mega gear because he can’t be serious with this pic.twitter.com/GUifeuexRW — luke (@louorns) July 15, 2023

Fans quizzed at the claims made by Lambert

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to react on social media.

One said: “I don’t know what I thought Rickie Lambert would be up to these days but it wasn’t this.”

Another commented: “What’s that? You were wondering what ex Southampton, Liverpool and England striker Rickie Lambert was up to now? Well, wonder no more.”

A third fan added: “Rickie Lambert thanks his water and apologies to it before he drinks it pass it on.”

Someone else wrote: “Hardly a great couple of days for the collective intelligence of footballers but reckon Rickie Lambert talking to water wins the weekend.”

Whilst a fifth commented: “Rickie Lambert spouting nonsense that you can purify water by thanking it was not on my 2023 bingo card.”