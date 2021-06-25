TAM Vs OSK Dream11: Tampines Rovers Vs Gamba Osaka Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Tampines Rovers FC will take on Grou H rivals Gamba Osaka on matchday 1 of the AFC Champions League 2021. The game will be played at the Lokomotiv Stadium in Tashkent and will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, June 25. Here's a look at TAM vs OSK Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and our match prediction for the same.

TAM vs OSK preview

In what will be their first-ever meeting, both Tampines Rovers and Gamba Osaka will look for bragging rights in a bid to start their AFC Champions League campaign on a bright note. Rovers come into the lash on the back of their 3-2 loss to Hougang United a month ago in the Singapore Premier League. Before that loss, Tampines were unbeaten in five games winning three of those. As for Gamba Osaka, they come into the clash having defeated Kwansei Gakuin 3-1 last Wednesday in the second round of the Emperor's Cup. After a seven-game winless run, Osaka are unbeaten in four consecutive games and have the momentum heading into the clash against the Tampines.

MATCHDAY!

TAM vs OSK injury and availability news

Tampines Rovers could be without star forward Taufik Suparno and defender Irfan Najeeb, with both players nursing injuries. Gamba Osaka meanwhile will miss out on the services of young forward Haruto Shirai and South Korean left-back Shin Won-ho. Goalkeeper Jun Ichimori is also a doubt for the clash.

TAM vs OSK predicted XIs

Tampines Rovers: Syazwan Buhari, Ryaan Sanizal, Madhu Mohana, Baihakki Khaizan, Irwan Shah, Kyoga Nakamura, Yasir Hanapi, Iman Hakim, Zehrudin Mehmedovic, Boris Kopitovic, Armin Bosnjak

Syazwan Buhari, Ryaan Sanizal, Madhu Mohana, Baihakki Khaizan, Irwan Shah, Kyoga Nakamura, Yasir Hanapi, Iman Hakim, Zehrudin Mehmedovic, Boris Kopitovic, Armin Bosnjak Gamba Osaka: Masaaki Higashiguchi, Genta Miura, Shunya Suganama, Yota Sato, Kosuke Onose, Yosuke Ideguchi, Shinya Yajima, Dai Tsukamoto, Shu Kurata, Takashi Usami, Patric

TAM vs OSK Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Masaaki Higashiguchi,

Masaaki Higashiguchi, Defenders: Genta Miura, Shunya Suganama, Madhu Mohana

Genta Miura, Shunya Suganama, Madhu Mohana Midfielders: Shu Kurata, Yosuke Ideguchi, Kyoga Nakamura, Yasir Hanapi

Shu Kurata, Yosuke Ideguchi, Kyoga Nakamura, Yasir Hanapi Forwards: Boris Kopitovic, Armin Bosnjak, Takashi Usami

TAM vs OSK Dream11 team: Top picks for captain and vice-captain

Tampines Rovers: Boris Kopitovic, Armin Bosnjak, Yasir Hanapi

Gamba Osaka: Takashi Usami, Shu Kurata, Yosuke Ideguchi

TAM vs OSK Dream11 prediction

We predict that Gamba Osaka will clinch a comfortable 3-1 win over Tampines Rovers FC in the AFC Champions League on Friday.

