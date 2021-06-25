Last Updated:

TAM Vs OSK Dream11: Tampines Rovers Vs Gamba Osaka Prediction, Team And Top Picks

TAM vs OSK Dream11: Tampines Rovers and Gamba Osaka will kick off their AFC Champions League campaign when they face off in Tashkent on Friday.

Sreehari Menon
TAM vs OSK Dream11

Image Courtesy: Gamba Osaka, Tampines Rovers Twitter


Tampines Rovers FC will take on Grou H rivals Gamba Osaka on matchday 1 of the AFC Champions League 2021. The game will be played at the Lokomotiv Stadium in Tashkent and will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, June 25. Here's a look at TAM vs OSK Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and our match prediction for the same. 

TAM vs OSK preview 

In what will be their first-ever meeting, both Tampines Rovers and Gamba Osaka will look for bragging rights in a bid to start their AFC Champions League campaign on a bright note. Rovers come into the lash on the back of their 3-2 loss to Hougang United a month ago in the Singapore Premier League. Before that loss, Tampines were unbeaten in five games winning three of those. As for Gamba Osaka, they come into the clash having defeated  Kwansei Gakuin 3-1 last Wednesday in the second round of the Emperor's Cup. After a seven-game winless run, Osaka are unbeaten in four consecutive games and have the momentum heading into the clash against the Tampines. 

TAM vs OSK injury and availability news

Tampines Rovers could be without star forward Taufik Suparno and defender Irfan Najeeb, with both players nursing injuries. Gamba Osaka meanwhile will miss out on the services of young forward Haruto Shirai and South Korean left-back Shin Won-ho. Goalkeeper Jun Ichimori is also a doubt for the clash. 

TAM vs OSK predicted XIs

  • Tampines Rovers: Syazwan Buhari, Ryaan Sanizal, Madhu Mohana, Baihakki Khaizan, Irwan Shah, Kyoga Nakamura, Yasir Hanapi, Iman Hakim, Zehrudin Mehmedovic, Boris Kopitovic, Armin Bosnjak
  • Gamba Osaka: Masaaki Higashiguchi, Genta Miura, Shunya Suganama, Yota Sato, Kosuke Onose, Yosuke Ideguchi, Shinya Yajima, Dai Tsukamoto, Shu Kurata, Takashi Usami, Patric

TAM vs OSK Dream11 team

  • Goalkeeper: Masaaki Higashiguchi,
  • Defenders: Genta Miura, Shunya Suganama, Madhu Mohana
  • Midfielders: Shu Kurata, Yosuke Ideguchi, Kyoga Nakamura, Yasir Hanapi
  • Forwards: Boris Kopitovic, Armin Bosnjak, Takashi Usami

TAM vs OSK Dream11 team: Top picks for captain and vice-captain

  • Tampines Rovers: Boris Kopitovic, Armin Bosnjak, Yasir Hanapi
  • Gamba Osaka: Takashi Usami, Shu Kurata, Yosuke Ideguchi

TAM vs OSK Dream11 prediction 

  • We predict that Gamba Osaka will clinch a comfortable 3-1 win over Tampines Rovers FC in the AFC Champions League on Friday. 

Note: The above TAM vs OSK Dream11 prediction, TAM vs OSK Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TAM vs OSK Dream11 Team and TAM vs OSK Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result. 

(Image Courtesy: Gamba Osaka, Tampines Rovers Twitter)

