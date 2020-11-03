Tariq Lamptey Transfer: Atletico Join Bayern and Sevilla In The Race To Sign Wing-back

European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Sevilla have been keeping a watchful eye on Tariq Lamptey at Brighton. The 20-year-old wing-back has been a revelation for the Seagulls since joining the club from Chelsea in January 2020 and has made a great start to the new season as well. Reports claim that Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid have also been monitoring Lamptey as Brighton plan to tie down the defender on a long-term deal.

Who is Tariq Lamptey? Brighton wing-back showing rapid progress at a young age

Tariq Lamptey began his youth career at Chelsea and spent 11 seasons with the Blues before making it to the senior team squad in 2019. Lamptey made just one senior appearance for Chelsea in the league due to the rise of Reece James. In order to attain regular football, Lamptey joined Brighton in January 2020 on a three-year deal.

Lamptey impressed in his debut for Brighton during the 0-0 draw against Leicester towards the end of June and his signing with the Seagulls has proven to be a masterstroke. This season, Lamptey has made 13 tackles, 14 interceptions and 33 ball recoveries in his 542 minutes of action. Lamptey is also leading the way among the top-flight's full-backs when it comes to dribbles per game (4.82) and he is also the most-fouled defender in the PL, having been brought down an average 3.28 times per game.

Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Sevilla are all scouting Tariq Lamptey. (Source - Mail) — Kristian Sturt (@FootieWriter) November 3, 2020

Tariq Lamptey transfer news: European giants in the race to sign Brighton defender

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid are plotting a shock move for Tariq Lamptey in the January transfer window. Los Rojiblancos already have Kieran Trippier as a reliable right-back but the 30-year-old could be replaced by Lamptey in Atleti's starting line-up when the January transfer window opens. Previous reports claimed that Bayern Munich and Sevilla have also been impressed with the England U-21 international and may opt to make a move for Lamptey in the winter.

However, Brighton are now desperate to tie Lamptey down to a long-term deal. He is currently on a £14,000-a-week deal with the PL side and Graham Potter is aware of the interest in Lamptey from abroad. Lamptey scored his first Premier League goal for Brighton against Tottenham on Sunday, adding to his one assist that he already notched up earlier this campaign.

Image Credits - Tariq Lamptey Instagram