TBO Vs LOK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Squads And Other Match Details

FC Tambov will host Lokomotiv Moscow on Friday in Matchday 17 of the Russian Premier League. FC Tambov takes the 14th place on the points table with 17 points while Lokomotiv are 2nd with 31 points.

Venue: Mordovia Arena, Saransk, Russia

Date: Friday, November 22, 2019

Time: 10:00 PM IST

#RPL Week 17 starts on Friday! 🎉



Which game is the most important for you? ✍️ pic.twitter.com/zlxByNE2rI — Russian Premier Liga (@premierliga_en) November 19, 2019

Also Read | Real Sociedad Face Test Of Credentials Against In-form Real Madrid

TBO vs LOK Dream11 match preview

FC Tambov

So far FC Tambov have played 16 matches with 5 wins, 2 draws and 9 losses. They have won the last three games against Rostov, Sochi and FC UFA and will surely provide a stern test to Lokomotiv.

TBO win-loss record: WWWLL

Lokomotiv Moscow

Lokomotiv Moscow takes the 2nd place on the points table with 31 points. So far they have played 16 matches with 9 wins, 4 draws and 3 losses. Lokomotiv drew their last meeting in the league against FC Krasnodar. They are winless in all competitions since October 18 and will be looking to bounce back with a win on Friday.

LOK win-loss record: DLDLL

Also Read | Liverpool Urged To Keep Premier League Focus As Fixture Pile-up Looms

🔜 International break is almost over, Week 17 is coming soon!



Can FC Tambov beat Lokomotiv in the opening game of the weak and keep it's wining streak? 🤔#RPL #FCTambov pic.twitter.com/LOni2V5FSG — Russian Premier Liga (@premierliga_en) November 20, 2019

TBO vs LOK Dream11 injury and suspension news

TBO: No injury or suspension news

LOK: Joao Mario (toe), Luka Djordjevic (knee), Maciej Rybus (thigh), Rifat Zhermaletdinov (suspended), Jefferson Farfan (knee)

TBO vs LOK Dream11: Captain and Vice-Captain selection

Captain: Aleksey Miranchuk

Vice-Captain: Vladimir Obukhov

Also Read | Time Running Out For Emery To Prove He Can Kickstart Arsenal

TBO vs LOK Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Guilherme (LOK)

Defenders: Vedran Corluka (LOK), Vladislav Ignatiev (LOK), Maksim Osipenko (TBO)

Midfielders: Grzegorz Krychowiak (LOK), Aleksey Miranchuk (LOK), Vladislav Kulik (TBO), Danil Klenkin (TBO)

Attackers: Eder (LOK), Fedor Smolov (LOK), Vladimir Obukhov (TBO)

TBO vs LOK Dream11 match prediction

FC Tambov 1-2 Lokomotiv Moscow

Also Read | Mourinho Returns To The Fray As Man City Face Tough Chelsea Test