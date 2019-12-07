TBO Vs ORN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Tambov host Orenburg in their Matchday 19 clash of the Russian Premier League 2019-20 season on Saturday. Orenburg are currently on the 12th spot of the points table with 5 wins and 4 draws in 18 games and a total of 19 points to their name (Losses 8). Orenburg have managed to win just one game in their last 5 clashes (Draws 2, Losses 2). Orenburg will try to find a win in this clash to uplift their season by a notch.

Orenburg have found the net 21 times in the Russian Premier League and have allowed 24 goals (GD -3). As for Tambov, they are on the 15th spot of the table with just 5 wins in 18 games (Losses 10, Draws 3). They have a total of 18 points in the season with a GD of (-6). The match is scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 4:30 PM (IST) at the Mordovia Arena. Here's the TBO vs ORN Dream11 prediction.

TBO vs ORN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper

A Klimovich (ORN) (Points: 17)

Defenders

G Zotov (ORN) (Points: 28)

A Malykh (ORN) (Points: 25)

S Terekhov (ORN) (Points: 30.5)

A Oyewole (TBO) (Points: 13.5)

G Tetrashvili (TBO) (Points: 11.5)

Midfielders

R Alves (ORN) (Points: 40.5) (Captain)

M Kostyukov (TBO) (Points: 13.5)

D Miskic (ORN) (Points: 39) (Vice-Captain)

Z Skoflek (ORN) (Points: 13.5)

Forwards

V Obukhov (TBO) (Points: 21.5)

TBO vs ORN squads

FC Tambov :

Tamerlan Gabuev, Vitaliy Sychev, Vladimir Sugrobov, Giorgi Shelia, Aleksey Rybin, Guram Tetrashvili, Anton Kilin, Aleksey Gritsaenko, Soslan Takasov, Andrey Yakovlev, Maksim Osipenko, Adessoye Oyewole, Igor Dvoryashi, Vladislav Kulik, Oleg Chernyshov, Benito, Muhammed Usman, Khetag Khosonov, George Melkadze, Danil Klenkin, Pavel Karasev, Sulley Muniru, Mikhail Kostyukov, Valeriu Ciuperca, Khasan Mamtov , Vladimir Obukhov, Khyzyr Appaev, Andrei Chasovskikh, Dmitrii Merenchukov

Gazovik Orenburg:

Aleksandr Rudenko, Aleksandr Dovbnya, Andrey Malykh, Sergei Terekhov, Georgi Zotov, Vitali Shakhov, Saveli Kozlov, Mikhail Sivakov, Timur Ayupov, Danijel Miskic, Ricardo Alves, Vadim Afonin, Artem Kulishev, Evgeni Bolotov, David Bidlovsky, Nikita Malyarov, Djordje Despotovic, Andrea Chukanov, Joel Fameyeh, Artem Galadzhan

