TBO Vs SO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Russian Premier League Live

PFC Sochi will square off against FC Tambov in an attempt to move up to second in the Russian Premier League. The match will be played on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Here is our TBO vs SO Dream11 prediction, preview, top picks and TBO vs SO playing 11 details.
Venue: Mordovia Arena
Date: Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Time: 9 pm IST
PFC Sochi occupy the third spot in the Russian Premier League table, having bagged eight points in the competition. With two victories and two draws, Sochi will look to bag an all-important three points to move past Spartak Moscow and claim the second spot. On the other hand, FC Tambov are placed 14th in the league with one victory and three defeats so far, bagging a mere three points.
PFC Sochi: Nikolay Zabolotny , Soslan Dzhanayev, Adil Rami, Elmir Nabiullin, Ivan Miladinovic, Ivan Novoseltsev, Kirill Zaika, Miha Mevlja, Nikita Kalugin, Pavel Shakuro, Timofey Margasov, Aleksey Pomerko, Emanuel Mammana, Andrei Mostovoy, Christian Noboa, Dusan Lagator, Erik Vardanyan, Giannelli Imbula, Ibrahim Tsallagov, Nikita Burmistrov, Akmal Bakhtiyarov, Aleksandr Kokorin, Alexander Karapetian, Anton Zabolotny, Dmitri Poloz, Maksim Barsov, Andrey Bokovoy
FC Tambov: Nikita Chagrov, Sergey Ryzhikov, Aleksander Golovnya, Evgeniy Shlyakov, Oleksandr Kapliienko, Guram Tetrashvili, Aleksey Rybin, Soslan Takazov, Adessoye Oyewole, Aleksey Gritsaenko, Anton Kilin, Nikita Chicherin, Pavel Karasev, Vladimir Kabakhidze, Oleg Chernyshov, Valeriu Ciuperca, Kirill Panchenko, Vitaliy Balashov, Andrey Chasovskikh, Mikhail Kostyukov, Alexander Karapetian, Vladimir Obukhov.
PFC Sochi start off as the favourites in this game.