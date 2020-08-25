TBO Vs SO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Russian Premier League Live

PFC Sochi will square off against FC Tambov in an attempt to move up to second in the Russian Premier League. The match will be played on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Here is our TBO vs SO Dream11 prediction, preview, top picks and TBO vs SO playing 11 details.

TBO vs SO live: TBO vs SO Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Mordovia Arena

Date: Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Time: 9 pm IST

TBO vs SO live: TBO vs SO Dream11 prediction and preview

PFC Sochi occupy the third spot in the Russian Premier League table, having bagged eight points in the competition. With two victories and two draws, Sochi will look to bag an all-important three points to move past Spartak Moscow and claim the second spot. On the other hand, FC Tambov are placed 14th in the league with one victory and three defeats so far, bagging a mere three points.

TBO vs SO Dream11 prediction: TBO vs SO Dream11 team, squad list

PFC Sochi: Nikolay Zabolotny , Soslan Dzhanayev, Adil Rami, Elmir Nabiullin, Ivan Miladinovic, Ivan Novoseltsev, Kirill Zaika, Miha Mevlja, Nikita Kalugin, Pavel Shakuro, Timofey Margasov, Aleksey Pomerko, Emanuel Mammana, Andrei Mostovoy, Christian Noboa, Dusan Lagator, Erik Vardanyan, Giannelli Imbula, Ibrahim Tsallagov, Nikita Burmistrov, Akmal Bakhtiyarov, Aleksandr Kokorin, Alexander Karapetian, Anton Zabolotny, Dmitri Poloz, Maksim Barsov, Andrey Bokovoy

FC Tambov: Nikita Chagrov, Sergey Ryzhikov, Aleksander Golovnya, Evgeniy Shlyakov, Oleksandr Kapliienko, Guram Tetrashvili, Aleksey Rybin, Soslan Takazov, Adessoye Oyewole, Aleksey Gritsaenko, Anton Kilin, Nikita Chicherin, Pavel Karasev, Vladimir Kabakhidze, Oleg Chernyshov, Valeriu Ciuperca, Kirill Panchenko, Vitaliy Balashov, Andrey Chasovskikh, Mikhail Kostyukov, Alexander Karapetian, Vladimir Obukhov.

TBO vs SO Dream11 prediction: TBO vs SO playing 11

Goalkeeper: Soslan Dzhanayev

Defenders: Aleksey Rybin, Anton Kilin, Elmir Nabiullin, Emanuel Mammana

Midfielders: Christian Noboa (c), Oleg Chernyshov, Pavel Karasev

Forwards: Andrey Chasovskikh (vc), Dmitri Poloz, Andrey Bokovoy

TBO vs SO live: TBO vs SO Dream11 prediction and top picks

PFC Sochi : Christian Noboa, Dmitri Poloz

: Christian Noboa, Dmitri Poloz FC Tambov: Andrey Chasovskikh, Oleg Chernyshov

TBO vs SO match prediction

PFC Sochi start off as the favourites in this game.

Note: The TBO vs SO match prediction is based on our own analysis. The TBO vs SO Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: PFC Sochi Instagram