Team India Cry Tears Of Joy After Beating Nepal To Win SAFF U-17 Championship: Watch

The India U-17 football team successfully retained their SAFF U-17 Championship title on Tuesday after defeating Nepal by 4-0 in the final in Racecourse Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Boby Singh, Korou Singh, Vanlalpeka Guite, and Aman emerged as the goal scorers for India, as they put forth a dominant win against Nepal. India had earlier suffered a 1-3 loss against Nepal in the group stage of the tournament, following a 3-0 loss against Bhopal in the campaign opener.

India scored their first goal inside 20 minutes after skipper Vanlalpeka’s assist was converted by Boby through a head in the 18th minute. Korou’s goal in the 38th minute doubled India’s lead in the first half. Interestingly, the India skipper helped assist the second goal with an extraordinary through ball down the center.

Nepal suffered further damage after their skipper Prasanth was shown red card in the 38th minute, as India extended their lead in the second half. Vanlalpeka scored his first goal of the night in the 63rd minute, while substitute Aman took the lead to 4-0 by scoring in the added time. Celebrating the win, the Team India players were seen shedding tears of happiness and also were also seen carrying their coach.

Newly-elected AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey congratulates Team India

Meanwhile, the newly-elected President of All India Football Federation (AIFF) Kalyan Chaubey took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate the young team for their triumph. “Extremely proud for the winning against #NEPAL Boys U-17 SAFF. Congratulations! We aim at building a strong youth development structure. This victory reinforces our belief, and I am confident, there will be many more to come,” Chaubey said.

Prior to their brilliant win in the SAFF U-17 Championship 2022, India earned a 2-1 win against Bangladesh in the semi-finals. India finished three points behind Nepal in the group stage with a one win against Bhutan in two games. Nepal, on the other hand, stormed their way into the final after beating Sri Lanka by 6-0.

SAFF U-17 Championship winning Team India squad

Goalkeepers: Sahil, Julfikar Gazi, Tajamul Islam.

Defenders: Ricky Meetei, Mukul Panwar, Manjot Singh Dhami, Balkaran Singh, Suraj Kumar Singh, Chandan Yadav.

Midfielders: Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Korou Singh, Lalpekhlua, Vanlalpeka Guite, Boby Singh, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Huzafah Ahmad Dar, Ngarin Shaiza, Danny Meitei, Lalhmingchhuanga Fanai, Faizan Waheed, Obed Mangminhao Haokip.

Forwards: Thanglalsoun Gangte, Aman