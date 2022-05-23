Teary-eyed Oleksandr Zinchenko Drapes Ukraine Flag Over Premier League Trophy; Watch

25-year-old Ukrainian football player Oleksandr Zinchenko won the Premier League 2021-22 title on Sunday night with Manchester City, after earning the 3-2 victory over Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium. An emotional Zichenko was wrapped in the yellow and blue colours of his homeland as he paraded the field with the trophy. Zinchenko was then seen setting the trophy down on the field and draping it with the Ukrainian flag, thereby sending a powerful message supporting his nation, which is currently under invasion by Russia since February 24.

Watch Oleksandr Zinchenko draping the EPL trophy with the Ukrainian flag:

#Ukraine 🇺🇦 💙💛#GenocideOfUkrainians



Oleksandr Zinchenko emotionally reacted to the victory in the English Premier League, dedicating his victory to Ukraine.



オレクサンドル・ジンチェンコは、イングランドのプレミアシップを獲得したことに感動し、その勝利をウクライナに捧げた。 pic.twitter.com/INH1nZFtQZ — 洒 脱 − 綾部情報事務所 − (@shadatsu888) May 23, 2022

'It’s unforgettable emotions for me,' says Oleksandr Zinchenko

In the post-match interview, Zinchenko spoke about his feelings after achieving the milestone and also revealed his views on his countrymen who are relentlessly combatting Russian aggression. “It’s unforgettable emotions for me, for all the Ukrainians who at the moment are starving. They are surviving in my country because of Russian aggression. I’m so proud to be Ukrainian, and I would love to one day bring this title to Ukraine, for all Ukrainian people, because they deserve it,” the City left-back said, Associated Press reported.

Oleksandr Zinchenko calls for support to Ukrainian refugees

As per the United Nations refugee agency, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine and start a tragic war has resulted in more than six million people fleeing the country so far. Since then, Zinchenko has raised monetary support for the refugees, alongside using social media to highlight the Russian atrocities. The footballer also revealed how he has coped with the war by saying it was impossible to live with whatever is happening and he didn’t think about football in the beginning.

However, Zinchenko further said that he has made it so far with the support he received during this period. “I want to die for these people, for all this support because what people gave me, what they have done for me during all this period, the toughest period of my life, I am so appreciative and I will never forget this. Never in my life,” Zinchenko added. He played a pivotal role during the Villa game and helped City to get the better of Liverpool and lift the trophy.

City finished the season one point ahead of Liverpool, who also earned a 3-1 win over Wolves. City made an incredible comeback during their game as they were down by 0-2 at one point before Ilkay Gundogan scored the side’s first goal in the 76th minute. Rodri scored the second goal at the 78th minute before Gundogan struck his second goal of the night at the 81st minute.

(Image: @mancity/Instagram)