Teen Fights For Life After Terror Attack During Argentine Football Match Leaves 20 Injured

A teenager in Argentina is battling for his life after being shot at during a fourth-division football match in the country. The violent incident happened in the Argentinean capital of Buenos Aires during a match between Club Lujan and Club Alem. According to reports, a number of Club Alem followers drove up and started shooting at Club Lujan supporters who were watching the game in bars and pubs close to the stadium, where the live-action was taking place.

According to The Sun, the incident resulted in the injuries of at least 20 persons, including an 18-year-old boy who sustained a serious gunshot wound. Additionally, fighting broke out inside the arena where the derby was being held. The game was stopped before being abandoned out of concern for the players' safety after a sound bomb was hurled close to the visitor's dugout. In videos that are going viral on Twitter, fans can be seen fighting and throwing stones while others run in fear.

AHORA !



Graves incidentes en el partido entre #Lujan y #Alem



Integrantes de la barra brava de Alem disparó contra integrantes de la barra brava de Luján en las adyacencias del estadio cuando iban 15 minutos de partido.

URGENTE:



Duro enfrentamiento entre las hinchadas de Alem y Lujan a los tiros.

Hay 15 heridos de bala y 5 de gravedad.

Los jugadores atrincherados en el vestuario.

"Unfortunately the classic was suspended due to incidents. What should be a football party is overshadowed by a group of violent people," Club Alem wrote in a statement on its Facebook page.

As per reports, the local police used rubber bullets to disperse the violent gathering. The individuals hurt in the event were taken to a neighbourhood hospital close to the stadium for treatment. The young boy who sustained a bullet injury is currently critical.

Violence in another football match in Argentina

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a football match in Argentina has been affected by violence caused by fans. Earlier this year, a match between Argentine clubs Rosario Central and Newell's Old Boys was delayed after supporters of one of the teams threw grenades onto the field prior to the start of play. The incident occurred at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa stadium, which is Newell's Old Boys' home ground. No one was injured in the incident but it made massive holes in the pitch, which caused a delay.

Newell's Old Boys' official Twitter handle had shared a clip where the grenade can be seen exploding on the field of play, making holes in the pitch. As per reports, around 30,000 supporters were in attendance when the incident took place.

The moment a grenade was thrown onto the pitch prior to the Clásico Rosarino. #Newells

