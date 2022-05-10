Tempers Flare In Chelsea Dressing Room As Tuchel Drags Players Into Extra Training: Report

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has been left frustrated following his side's poor performances recently. The Blues have failed to win any of their previous three matches in the Premier League. Their disappointing run has included a draw against Wolves at home and a 1-0 defeat against relegation battlers Everton.

According to The Sun, Reports the German manager has now asked some players of the team to take part in an extra training session as tempers flare at Stamford Bridge amid the takeover of new owners. The London outfit had confirmed via a social media post that the Todd-Boehly led group had agreed upon a deal to purchase the club from Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea coach annoyed by team's performances

According to the report, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel had asked his "underperforming players" to take part in an extra training session on their off day on Sunday following a disappointing 2-2 draw against Wolves on Saturday. The team dropped points against Bruno Lage's side despite having a 2-0 lead until the 79th minute of the match.

A late great show when we last came up against Leeds! ⏱#LeeChe pic.twitter.com/T7gz8mjbuN — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 10, 2022

The report also adds that the German manager had an exchange of words with left-back Marcos Alonso, who was surprisingly substituted at half-time. As a result of the Blues' recent disappointing run, they are also at risk of losing third place in the Premier League table, which seemed quite comfortable at one stage.

Premier League table: Chelsea a point ahead of Arsenal in third

After 35 matches in the Premier League, Chelsea is currently in third place with 67 points, just a point ahead of fourth-placed Arsenal and four points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Thomas Tuchel will hope that his side can at least win two of their three remaining games to confirm their place in next season's UEFA Champions League.

And that is not it for the Blues, who also face Liverpool in the FA Cup final on May 14. Chelsea will hope to exact their revenge on the Reds, having lost to them in the EFL Cup final earlier this season. Defeating Jurgen Klopp's side will be no easy task as they are still seeking to win the elusive quadruple this season.