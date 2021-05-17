Ter Stegen Injury Update: Barcelona Goalkeeper To Undergo Surgery, Will Miss Euro 2020

The Germany squad Euro 2020 is set to suffer a massive blow as Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has been ruled out due to a knee injury. The German goalkeeper will see a specialist later this week in Sweden and will also miss Barcelona's final match of the season at Eibar but hopes to be fully fit for the start of next season. Here is the latest Ter Stegen injury update and an update of how will the Germany squad Euro 2020 look after this setback.

Ter Stegen injury update

After Barcelona's LaLiga title hopes were officially ended on Sunday following a 2-1 defeat to Celta Vigo, Ter Stegen revealed on his social media account that he had decided to undergo a complementary intervention on his knee. The German international has made 41 appearances for the Blaugrana this season after returning from a knee problem that caused some discomfort in the previous campaign. As a result of this intervention, he will also miss the Euro 2020 this summer with Germany.

Barcelona provided further details on the Ter Stegen injury update in their club statement. "Ter Stegen will undergo a therapeutic procedure on the patellar tendon in his right knee on Thursday in Malmo by Dr Hakan Alfredson and under the supervision of the club's medical services," said Barcelona. The German goalkeeper has won 25 caps for his country and is gutted to miss this season's Euro 2020 as revealed by himself on his social media post.

Germany squad Euro 2020 after Ter Stegen set to miss out

While Germany coach Joachim Low has not yet confirmed his Euro 2020 squad, these are the names that are expected.

GK: Manuel Neuer, (Bayern Munich)

GK: Bernd Leno, (Arsenal)

GK: Kevin Trapp, (Eintracht Frankfurt)

DF: Antonio Rüdiger, (Chelsea)

DF: Matthias Ginter, (Borussia Monchengladbach)

DF: Emre Can, (Borussia Dortmund)

DF: Niklas Sule, (Bayern Munich)

DF: Jonathan Tah, (Bayer Leverkusen)

DF: Lukas Klostermann, (RB Leipzig)

DF: Marcel Halstenberg, (RB Leipzig)

DF: Robin Gosens, (Atalanta)

DF: Philipp Max, (PSV)

MF: Toni Kroos, (Real Madrid)

MF: Joshua Kimmich, (Bayern Munich)

MF: İlkay Gundogan, (Manchester City)

MF: Leon Goretzka, (Bayern Munich)

MF: Leroy Sané, (Bayern Munich)

MF: Kai Havertz, (Chelsea)

MF: Florian Neuhaus, (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

MF: Jonas Hofmann, (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

MF: Jamal Musiala, (Bayern Munich)

MF: Florian Wirtz, (Bayer Leverkusen)

FW: Timo Werner, (Chelsea)

FW: Serge Gnabry, (Bayern Munich)

FW: Amin Younes, (Eintracht Frankfurt)

When does Euro 2020 start? Germany Euro 2020 schedule

The Euro 2020 tournament is set to take place from 11 June to 11 July 2021. The Germany Euro 2020 schedule will kickstart with Low's side taking on the 2018 World Cup winners France on June 15. Germany will then take on the defending Euro champions Portugal on June 19 before taking on Hungary in their final group stage game on June 23.