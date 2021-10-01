'The Belief That He Has': Ferdinand Reveals Text Sent By Ronaldo Before Villareal Winner

Cristiano Ronaldo was once again creating headlines when he scored the last-minute winner for Manchester United against Villareal in the UEFA Champions League Group F match on Wednesday. It was once again an example of how the 36-year-old just does not show any signs of slowing down. Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand says that after the match, he got a text message from Ronaldo showing his elite mentality. Speaking after the game on BT Sports' UCL Tonight, Cristiano's former teammate said:

He (Cristiano Ronaldo) text me tonight saying 'I didn't' play well but I knew I'd score.' That's the belief that he has. The other players are feeding off it. It's a great place to be.

Earlier, Ferdinand had hit back at all the people who doubted what Ronaldo is capable of by pointing out that the Portuguese superstar scored more goals than Romelu Lukaku did last season while they were both playing in Serie A. He also added that Ronaldo is in a different league of his own compared to most players.

Rio and Cristiano played together during the latter's first stint at United, the ex-England centre-half told his Vibe with Five YouTube channel:

He’s not any old 36-year-old. Get that out of your mind, he’s different. He’s separate. He’s different from any other 36-year-old there’s been and probably ever will be in the game because physically and mentally he’s on a different stratosphere to everyone else.

How Manchester United vs Villareal played out

United went down 1-0 eight minutes after halftime thanks to a well-taken goal from Paco Alcacer after a swift counterattack by the away team. Seven minutes later, a superbly rehearsed corner saw Bruno Fernandes cross the ball to Alex Telles who was waiting about 23 yards out and the Brazilan full-back made no mistake as he launched a vicious volley that went straight into the back of the net to level the proceedings on the night.

Both the teams kept attacking but were unable to find a goal past each other for the next 30 minutes. Five minutes were added to the regulation 90. In the 90+4th minute, Ronaldo was on hand to finish a pass set up by Jese Lingard to hand the victory to Manchester United. It was almost like it was scripted for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as he has done such things time and time again.

