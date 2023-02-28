Last Updated:

The Best FIFA Awards 2022: Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Adjudged Best Players

Check out all the award winners at the Best FIFA Football Awards 2022, which was held in Paris on Monday Night.

The Best FIFA Awards 2022
Courtesy of leading Argentina to the FIFA World Cup 2022 title triumph, Lionel Messi became the Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year for the second time in his career.

The Best FIFA Awards 2022
Spanish footballer and Barcelona footballer Alexia Putellas received the Best FIFA Women's Player award.

The Best FIFA Awards 2022
The Argentinian fans received the FIFA Fan Award in Paris on Monday night.

The Best FIFA Awards 2022
Georgian football player Luka Lochoshvili was presented with FIFA Fair Play Award for his act of saving an opponent from a potentially life-threatening injury.

The Best FIFA Awards 2022
Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni was conferred with the Best FIFA Men's Coach award.

The Best FIFA Awards 2022
England women's football team manager Sarina Wiegman became the Best FIFA Women's Coach 2022.

The Best FIFA Awards 2022
Poland's specially-abled footballer Marcin Oleksy won the prestigious FIFA Puskas Award for his spectacular goal by launching himself into the air and scoring with an exceptional scissor kick.

The Best FIFA Awards 2022
Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez won the Best FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year 2022.

The Best FIFA Awards 2022
England's Mary Earps received the Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper 2022 Award.

