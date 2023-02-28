The Best FIFA Awards 2022: Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Adjudged Best Players

Quick links:
Courtesy of leading Argentina to the FIFA World Cup 2022 title triumph, Lionel Messi became the Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year for the second time in his career.
Spanish footballer and Barcelona footballer Alexia Putellas received the Best FIFA Women's Player award.
Georgian football player Luka Lochoshvili was presented with FIFA Fair Play Award for his act of saving an opponent from a potentially life-threatening injury.
Poland's specially-abled footballer Marcin Oleksy won the prestigious FIFA Puskas Award for his spectacular goal by launching himself into the air and scoring with an exceptional scissor kick.