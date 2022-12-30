'The King Of Football Has Left Us': Football World Unites To Pay Tribute To Legendary Pele

Brazilian football legend Pele passed away at the age of 82 on Thursday. He died at the Albert Einstein Hospital in his hometown in Brazil’s Sao Paulo. Pele was in and out of the hospital in recent months after a tumor was found on his colon. The news of Pele's demise was shared by his daughter Kely Nascimento on Instagram. Pele, whose real name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, remains the only player in history to win three FIFA World Cups.

Tributes poured in for the legendary player from all over the world, including from the footballing fraternity. Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is among several big names to pay tribute to Pele. French footballer Kylian Mbappe, Brazilian forward Neymar Jr, and Argentine striker Lionel Messi also took to their official social media handles to pay tributes.

Everything you see any player doing, Pelé did it first. RIP ⚽️🤴🏿 pic.twitter.com/SeW0z1hQTm — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) December 29, 2022

The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten.

RIP KING 💔👑… pic.twitter.com/F55PrcM2Ud — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 29, 2022

Forever the King of football, the Legend! 👑 Rest in peace, Pelé. 🙏

You have changed the History of football. Your legacy will always be in our hearts.

Thanks for everything!#ThiagoSilva #TS6 #OhhhThiagoSilva #Pelé #ReiPelé #PeléEterno pic.twitter.com/lobQlPreQg — Thiago Silva (@tsilva3) December 29, 2022

Gracias por todo lo que le diste al mundo del fútbol. Rip legend 🙏⚽️ #Pelé pic.twitter.com/ttMaTnObfF — Gabriel Batistuta (@GBatistutaOK) December 29, 2022

It’s a very sad day for the football world when an icon like Pele passes away.

I’ll never forget the awe as a child of watching the VHS tape of Brazil 70, the greatest national team anyone has ever seen.

RIP to one of the Gods of the game #Pele 💔 pic.twitter.com/UWV4KV0hBN — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 29, 2022

Your legacy is eternal. Thank you for everything. Vive O Rei 🕊🙏🏼👑 #Pele pic.twitter.com/kJ5QYl6Cpf — Ivan Rakitic (@ivanrakitic) December 29, 2022

Pele's career

Pele led Brazil to victory in 1958, 1962, and 1970 World Cups and remains one of the team’s all-time leading scorers with 77 goals to his name. Neymar tied Pele's record during the recently-concluded World Cup in Qatar. Other than being Brazil's record goalscorer with 77 goals in 92 matches, Pele also holds several other records such as being the youngest World Cup winner in history (17).

At the club level, Pele played for the Brazilian club Santos and scored 643 goals for the side in 659 games. He led the club to the 1962 and 1963 Copa Libertadores, and to the 1962 and 1963 Intercontinental Cup. He also played for the American club New York Cosmos for a couple of years from 1975 to 1977 and scored 37 goals in 64 matches.

Image: AP