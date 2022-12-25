Arsenal Or Man City? The Next 5 PL Fixtures Could Decide Who Will Win Title; Here's Why

After a one-month break due to the FIFA World Cup 2022, the Premier League is all set to resume on Boxing Day with leaders Arsenal having a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City after 14 games. Meanwhile, the Gunners' lead is seven points over third-placed Newcastle United and eight points over fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Since both the Magpies and Spurs have played 15 games each, the Premier League title battle seems to be more of a two-way race between Arsenal and Man City. Ahead of Boxing Day, here is a look at how the fixtures are lined up for both of these sides.

Arsenal vs Man City Premier League fixtures during festive period

Arsenal's Fixtures

Match No. Fixture Date & Time 15 Arsenal vs West Ham 1:30 AM IST on Tuesday, December 27 16 Brighton vs Arsenal 11:00 PM IST on Friday, December 31 17 Arsenal vs Newcastle United 1:15 AM IST on Wednesday, January 4 18 Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal 10:00 PM IST on Sunday, January 15 19 Arsenal vs Manchester United 10:00 PM IST on Sunday, January 22

Man City's Fixtures

Match No. Fixture Date & Time 15 Leeds United vs Man City 1:30 AM IST on Thursday, December 29 16 Man City vs Everton 8:30 PM IST on Saturday, December 31 17 Chelsea vs Man City 1:30 AM IST on Friday, January 6 18 Man United vs Man City 6:00 PM IST on Saturday, January 14 19 Man City vs Tottenham Hotspur 1:30 AM IST on Friday, January 20

Arsenal vs Man City: Analysis of next 5 PL games

With both Arsenal and Manchester City set to resume their Premier League campaign after a long break due to the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2022, their first games could prove to be tricky. Assuming both the Gunners and the Cityzens win their next two games, the real test for both teams would come from matchday 17.

In their 17th game, Arsenal will host third-placed Newcastle United before they travel to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium two weeks later to face North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. They will then finish their first half of the league season, against longtime rivals Manchester United on Sunday, January 22.

On the other hand, Manchester City will travel to Stamford Bridge on January 6 to face eighth-placed Chelsea before travelling to Old Trafford to face arch-rivals Manchester United on Saturday, January 14. And that will not be the end of their tough run of fixtures as they would finish their first leg of games with a blockbuster clash against fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, January 19 (Friday as per IST).