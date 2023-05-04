The Nominees For The LaLiga And ‘Team Of The Season’ Awards Have Been Revealed

A total of 47 nominees have been announced for the Team Of The Season (TOTS) awards, with whichLaLiga and EA SPORTS will highlight, for the second consecutive year, the most impressive goalkeeper, the four best defenders, the three most outstanding midfielders, and the three top forwards in LaLiga. The next four players with the most votes will also be selected to complete a list of the 15 best players from this LaLiga Santander season.

In an event that was broadcast yesterday via LaLiga’s social media channels (YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and Facebook), as well as on Movistar and DAZN, several well-known faces from the world of football helped to unveil the 47 nominees, going position by position. Among the contributors to the event were Espe, DjMariio, Vituber, Álvaro Benito, Miguel Ángel Román, Antoni Daimiel, Alba Ontiveros, and Joan Capdevila. In this second edition of the TOTS awards, 17 of the 20 La Liga Santander teams are represented by at least one player.

The voting process to select these 15 best players of the season will be the same as it was last year: the winners will be chosen through a mix of popular vote, player selections, and the picks of a panel of experts. Fans can also pick their own top 11 via this link, up until May 5th at 00:00. Four more players will be picked up to complete the 15 best players of the season. The winners will then be announced in the week of May 15th.

The nominees are:

Goalkeepers:

Thibaut Courtois, Marc-André ter Stegen, Álex Remiro, Jan Oblak, Jeremías Ledesma

Defenders:

Jules Koundé, Nahuel Molina, Arnau Martínez, Éder Militao, Robin Le Normand, José María Giménez, David García, Pau Torres, José Luis Gayá, Javi Galán, Alejandro Balde, Nemanja Gudelj, Yeray Álvarez

Midfielders:

Toni Kroos, Frenkie de Jong, Brais Méndez, Sergio Canales, Mikel Merino, Gavi, Pedri, Luka Modric, Sergi Darder, Gabri Veiga, Fede Valverde, Dani Parejo, Eduardo Camavinga, Nico Williams, Isaac Palazón, Álvaro García, Lee Kang-In, Aleix Garcia

Forwards:

Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Enes Ünal, Joselu, Antoine Griezmann, Iago Aspas, Borja Iglesias, Vedat Muriqi, Dembelé, Raphinha, Vinicius Júnior