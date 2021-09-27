'The Odd Bunch': Gary Neville Doesn't Think Man United Play As A Team Even With Ronaldo

Former Manchester United player Gary Neville insists that the Red Devils do not play well enough as a team despite signing Cristiano Ronaldo. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side has been extremely inconsistent this season as they have been brilliant on some occasions while poor on other occasions as per their extremely high standards.

United are currently fourth in the Premier League standings with 13 points, one point behind leaders Liverpool. Neville insisted that his former side require to play as a team if they are to have any chance of winning the Premier League this season.

Gary Neville does not believe Manchester United plays as a team

While speaking on his latest podcast, Gary Neville explained why he does not believe Manchester United will win the Premier League. "I said it even when they were winning, even when Ronaldo scored, they don't play well enough as a team to win this league in my view. I think you have to be a unit in and out of possession, and when you only deliver in moments, those moments won't go for you in certain games," said Neville.

The 46-year old added that some players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, are new to the team and hence will take time to get accustomed to United's style of play. He elaborated that while he sees moments of good combinations, the players still need 'to come together as a team and start to define a style of play.' Neville insisted that he is confident that if United were to play like a unit, then they will also be able to get results when they do not play well, as was the case with Aston Villa this past weekend.

Manchester United will next face Villarreal

Manchester United will next face Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League in a repeat of last season's UEFA Europa League final when the La Liga outfit emerged victorious. The Manchester United vs Villarreal match is scheduled to commence live at 12:30 AM IST on September 30 from Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskaer's side will hope to bounce back after suffering back to back defeats against West Ham (EFL Cup) and Aston Villa (Premier League).