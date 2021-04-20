The Super League WARNS UEFA, FIFA Over Bans, Motions Filed In Court

The European Super League has threatened legal action against governing bodies UEFA and FIFA after threats that players participating in the breakaway competition will be banned from their tournaments. The footballing world was sent into a meltdown after the announcement of the Super League with 12 elite European clubs going to war which could spell the death of football as we know it. UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin, has previously insisted that players who join the new European Super League will be banned from World Cups and European Championships if the breakaway materialises.

The Super League news: Breakaway league files motions, threatens legal action

According to a letter obtained by the Associated Press, the 12 European clubs pursuing a Super League have informed UEFA and FIFA of their plans to launch legal action to stop the governing bodies from their intention to thwart the super league. The letter was sent by the English, Spanish and Italian clubs in question, to FIFA President Gianni Infantino and UEFA counterpart Aleksander Ceferin saying the Super League has already been underwritten by a grant of €4 billion ($5.5bn) from JP Morgan. UEFA had threatened clubs like Manchester United, Juventus and Barcelona that legal action would be taken against "rebel clubs" and said that they would be barred from existing domestic competitions like LaLiga in Spain and the Premier League in England.

The Super League has sent a letter to FIFA and UEFA saying it has already "filed a motion before the relevant courts" to ensure it can be established without "punitive measures". More on @TimesSport shortly — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) April 19, 2021

UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin was visibly furious with the news of the Super League and stated that the players who will play in teams that might play in the closed league will be banned from playing in the World Cup and Euros, so they will not be able to represent their national teams at any matches. Meanwhile, UEFA committee member Jesper Moller has claimed Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid will be expelled from the Champions League this week. In retaliation, SLCo [Super League Company] has filed a motion in court in order to ensure the seamless establishment and operation of the Competition in accordance with applicable laws. The letter states that the Super League does not intend to replace the Champions League or the Europa League, but to compete with and exist alongside those tournaments.

Will Super League teams get banned from Champions League?

Three of the four current Champions League finalists are part of the breakaway Super League, with Paris Saint-Germain being the only exception. Reports suggest that Manchester City, Real Madrid and Chelsea could all be expelled from the competition for their involvement in the Super League. UEFA and English, Spanish and Italian football authorities announced that any clubs who take part in the European Super League would be banned from all other domestic and continental competitions on Sunday. This would mean that if the 12 teams participate in the breakaway league, they will not be allowed to play in the Champions League as well. UEFA also said that players who participate in the Super League might also be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams.

