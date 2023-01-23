'The Truth Is Everybody Disrespects Him': Carlo Ancelotti Defends Real Madrid Star

Real Madrid footballer Vinicius Junior has been among the headlines for the last few days due to unwanted reasons. The Brazilian winger has not been able to perform well for a long time as he has only 9 assists behind his name this season. He has faced a lot of “disrespect” from the fans and the opposition players on which the Real Madrid manager has taken a strong stand.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has now taken Vinicius' stand over the ongoing “disrespect” he is getting from the fans and the opposition players. The Real Madrid manager claimed that Vinicius was kicked around by opposition players during the match vs Athletic Bilbao. The winger completed maximum dribbles on the field and also got fouled six times without his opposing full-back being booked.

'Vinicius is a great player'

Ancelotti said, "[Vinicius] is a great player and a very sensible person," Ancelotti said after Madrid's win. "The truth is everybody disrespects him. The rivals, the referees and the rival fans. We want more respect."

This is not the first time Vinicius Junior has been in the headlines, before this he was also in the news after the reply he gave to Pedro Bravo, the President of the Spanish Football Agents after a racist comment about him.

Bravo had said, "You have to respect your opponents. When you score a goal, if you want to dance Samba, you should go to sambodromo in Brazil. You have to respect your mates and stop playing the monkey." Vinicius had come down hard on this statement from Bravo.

Ancelotti also opened up on whether Real Madrid can have a 'B' unit or not. "There is no plan A or B, the plan is to win matches".

After the 2-0 win against Athletic Bilbao, Ancelotti was delighted with the clean sheet and also spoke regarding Nacho's contribution to the win, “We defended very well, which we hadn’t been doing in recent games. It’s never easy here in Bilbao when you play Athletic, where the atmosphere is spectacular, but we did well and managed the game well. Maybe scoring early helped us to have a compact defensive block. Nacho can play right-back, centre-back or left-back and he always performs. He is an exemplary professional. Every coach wants to have a player like Nacho in their team.”