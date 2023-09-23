'They Are Not Robots': Erik Ten Hag Says He's Pushing Manchester United To Perform

In a group-stage matchup of the UEFA Champions League on Thursday, Bayern Munich thumped Manchester United at home. The match at the Allianz Arena featured seven goals. Thomas Tuchel's side secured a 4-3 win over Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United. United's struggles continued as they lost the match. United's defensive problems and poor attacking decisions have contributed to their bad start to the season.

3 things you need to know

Manchester United failed in their UCL opener

Erik ten Hag has failed to perform well with the squad so far

Manchester United stand 12th on EPL table

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo to retire? Al-Nassr star reveals future plans to Saudi Pro League club

Erik ten Hag makes a huge statement on Man United’s poor run

The manager of Manchester United, Erik ten Hag, stated that he will do everything in his power to inspire his team to perform to the required level. He emphasised that his team members are not robots, but he also admitted that they had limitations.

Manchester United have had a difficult start to the season, and their recent performance has been far from perfect. They lost three of their first five Premier League games, and they also lost their Champions League match against Bayern Munich. They have lost their last three games and conceded 10 goals in all as a result of their run of bad outcomes.

Ahead of their next game this weekend against Burnley, Ten Hag spoke with the media about the state of the club. He said:

"I am pushing the team and demanding from the team from the start of the season, but they are human beings, they are not robots. So why they are not doing it, I try to find out and I try to get and give the solutions and I also try to motivate the players to do the job."

Also Read: Watch: Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo's smoke goal helps Al-Nassr beat Al-Ahli Saudi

Does Manchester United miss David de Gea?

The Red Devils were able to maintain 17 clean sheets and concede 43 goals in the Premier League the previous season, which was a great defensive record with David de Gea as the goalkeeper. On defence, though, the current campaign has presented a quite different image with new custodian Andre Onana. They have only managed to keep one clean sheet in all competitions and have already let 10 goals get past them in only five games.

Manchester United's next test will come in the Premier League on Saturday night when they visit Burnley to continue their campaign under Erik ten Hag's direction.