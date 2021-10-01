'They Are Probably True': Ronald Koeman Drops A Bomb When Asked About Barcelona Future

"They are probably true," Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman said in response to rumours concerning his likely dismissal from the Spanish club. Koeman described the situation as "complicated," saying he hasn't been told anything regarding his firing.

However, he insisted that he has "eyes and ears" within Camp Nou. After Barcelona's 3-0 loss to Benfica on Wednesday, rumours of Koeman's dismissal began further began to take roots. According to Spanish media, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is considering replacing Koeman due to the club's poor performance.

According to Daily Mail, the top contenders to replace Koeman are Belgium coach Roberto Martinez, former Barcelona star Xavi Hernandez, and Italian legend Andrea Pirlo. On Friday, when Martinez was asked to respond to the rumours of him joining Barcelona as the new head coach, he dodged the question saying he doesn't talk about his personal situation. Martinez was attending a press conference to announce Belgium's squad for the Nations League.

Some reports have also suggested Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's name as a possible replacement for Koeman. Ajax manager Erik ten Hag's name has also popped in several reports, suggesting he could be one of the contenders to replace Koeman at Barcelona.

Koeman made a statement during his latest press conference, urging fans to remain patient with the club in these tumultuous times. However, since he refused to take up any questions following the statement, it suggests that the pressure is increasing on him to deliver.

Koeman will not be in the dugout for Barcelona's next match, which could also possibly be his last game as the club's manager. Koeman was suspended for two games after being sent off the field by match officials during Barcelona's game against Levante last Sunday.

Barcelona are placed at the bottom of Group E and are in real danger of not making it to the knockout rounds of the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. Most worryingly, a Barcelona team that prides itself on always delivering attacking football has not even generated a shot on target in 180 minutes of game time in the tournament so far.

Barcelona will play their next game against Atletico Madrid on Sunday. Atletico are currently placed fourth in the La Liga points table, while Barca are sixth in the table.

Image: RonaldKoeman/Insta

