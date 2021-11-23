'They Have A Lot Of Money;' Says Sociedad's Striker On Barcelona, Real Madrid's Dominance

The 2021/22 La Liga season is tight as ever because after 13 matches the gap between the top four sides is just four points. Real Madrid (30) currently lead the standings by one point from Real Sociedad (29), who have played one match more. Meanwhile, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid are currently on 28 and 26 points respectively.

In a season where the likes of Madrid and Barcelona have not dominated the way they usually do, Real Sociedad striker Alexander Sorloth gave his opinion on the La Liga season so far and whether his team can give a title challenge.

Alexander Sorloth explains why Real Madrid and Barcelona usually dominate La Liga

On being asked what gives clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona an edge over others in La Liga, Alexander Sorloth told Republic World in a conference call, "There is a lot of different aspects to it. I think historically Real Madrid and Barcelona are the two biggest teams who can attract good players. They have a lot of money to give big salaries and to buy players."

Sorloth then explained how this year the La Liga title race is relatively more open with his side Real Sociedad also in the mix. "This year is a little more open. The teams that are usually at the top are not that dominant," added the 25-year old. The Norwegian striker then added that it is too early for him to comment upon his side's chances as it was too early in the season.

Real Sociedad will next face Monaco in the Europa League

After an impressive La Liga season so far, Real Sociedad will now turn their attention to the UEFA Europa League. The Los Txuri-Urdin will face AS Monaco on Thursday night at the Stade Louis II. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on November 26.

As things stand in Group B of the UEL, Monaco (8) currently lead by two points from Real Sociedad (6) after four matches. Both sides are unbeaten in the group so far as the Ligue 1 outfit has won two games and drawn two, while the La Liga side has won one match and drawn three.