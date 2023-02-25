'They Want Me & My Family To Die': Graham Potter Opens Up On Receiving Threatening Emails

While on the field nothing seems to be going his way, off the field he is facing even worse challenhge. Graham Potter, who replaced Thomas Tuchel at the start of the season as Chelsea head coach has revealed that he's been receiving death threats. The 47-year-old says he is steadfast in the situation.

"As much as I've had support I've had some not very nice emails that have come through that want me to die and want my kids to die, so obviously that's not pleasant to receive. The challenge for me is, 'OK, how do I conduct myself?' That's what I always turn round to. The higher you go, the more pressure you have on how you are as a person. I want to succeed here. There is this nonsense that I don't care. Where does that come from? Where's your evidence on that?

"I could say I don't care, but you know I'm lying": Graham Potter

"If you go to work and somebody's swearing abuse at you, it's not going to be pleasant. You can answer it two ways. I could say I don't care, but you know I'm lying. Everyone cares what people think, because we're hardwired to be socially connected. "Ask my family how life has been for me and for them. It's been not pleasant at all. I understand supporters go home and they're annoyed because the team aren't winning but, I assure you, my life for the last three, four months has been fairly average, apart from the fact I'm really grateful for this experience."

Speaking about the death threats ahead of Sunday's game at Tottenham, live on Sky Sports, he told Sky Sports' Geoff Shreeves: "You just have to put it aside, and thankfully it's an isolated incident and it could come from anywhere. It's just one of those things.

Asked whether it has rocked him, he responded: "Not really. It's just a throwaway line, I think. I don't give it any more weight than that.

"It's not pleasant and it's not pleasant for the family. You accept the criticism, you accept to be booed if you lose a game, you accept whatever comes your way absolutely.

"Of course there's a line but I wouldn't be the first person in life where the line's been crossed and maybe in this instance it has been crossed."