'They're Bluffing': Paul Pogba Slams Man Utd's £300k 'nothing' Offer, Like He Deserves It

Star Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, who is set to leave Old Trafford after his contract expires at the end of the month, has slammed the club's contract extension offer, referring to it as 'nothing.' In an excerpt from 'The Pogmentary' by The Athletic, the Frenchman can be heard criticising the Red Devils' second contract offer that was reportedly worth £300,000-a-week.

Paul Pogba terms Man Utd's '£300,000' contract offer as 'nothing'

In an excerpt released of 'The Pogmentary' by the Athletic, Paul Pogba spoke to his late agent Mino Raiola about Manchester United's latest contract offer in July of last year. At the time, it was reported that the Frenchman was offered two contracts worth more than £290,000-a-week.

On hearing about his contract offer, Pogba asked Raiola, "Did Manchester (United) make a second offer?" In reply, the 'super agent' told Pogba, "Yes. They absolutely want you to stay. For me, the offer doesn't reflect that. I told them, 'If you want him to stay, don't make that offer'. I will make them understand that if they really want you to stay and they want to build a project around you, this time they have to act differently and put the money on the table."

On hearing Raiola's response, Pogba went on to slam Manchester United's offer, calling them liars. "They're bluffing," said the French midfielder. "How can you tell a player you absolutely want him and offer him nothing? Never seen that." As a result of his unhappiness with the club's offer, the 29-year-old reportedly decided to leave the club.

Pogba's Manchester United career raises questions about 'nothing' claim

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba may have called the club's '£300,000-a-week' contract offer as nothing, but it is important to note that the Frenchman made only a slight impact in improving the club's results during his six-year stint at Old Trafford.

If his time at the Red Devils is to be summarised, few moments of brilliance were often followed by moments of petulance and off-the-pitch controversies. Despite registering a world record move at the time, Pogba only managed to win a UEFA Europa League and an EFL Cup title with Manchester United.

Where is Paul Pogba heading next after leaving Manchester United?

Reports claim that Paul Pogba's representatives are now attempting to finalise a four-year contract to re-join Juventus, the club he left to join Manchester United in 2016 for a transfer fee worth a whopping £89m. However, Sky Sports also adds that dialogue is open with Paris Saint-Germain and that Pogba is expected to announce his final decision in the coming days.

It is believed that Pogba is taking his time to make a decision, with the knowledge that this could be the last big move of his career. Hence, all eyes are expected to be on Pogba in the coming days, who has been free to negotiate a deal with a club since January of this year.