Thiago Silva Slams PSG Over Sergio Ramos Deal, Says 'felt Like I've Did Nothing For Club'

Thiago Silva departed Paris Saint-Germain last season as his contract expired and was apparently not offered a renewal by the club. He spent over eight seasons at the Parc des Princes and was rewarded with no new deal. He feels upset over the club signing Sergio Ramos, who is similar in age to Silva, with a deal worth roughly the same that the Brazilian had earlier. Ramos officially joined Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on 8 July , with both the player and the Ligue 1 club confirming the news.

Silva sad over not being offered a contract at PSG

The 36-year-old told ESPN Brazil that while he has nothing against Sergio Ramos, at the time they offered him a two-year contract Silva was the same age last year which is what made him sad. He added that it felt like that he had done nothing for the club, mentioning that he had played eight years for PSG.

"I have nothing against Sergio Ramos, but Sergio, at the time at which they offered him a two-year contract, was the same age as me last year. So that made me truly sad. I have not yet spoken about it with anyone, because it made me really sad because I felt like I had done nothing for the club," Silva said. "My departure is a page that has certainly been turned, but at the same time, I think a lot, I reflect a lot on everything that has happened. I think that something else could have been done. Because it was not eight days or eight months that I spent with PSG. It was eight years with lots of victories, lots of work to be able to change, and put PSG at the level that it is at today. I want PSG to win because the club deserves all the respect. But, in light of the way that things played out, I have this feeling of sadness and I feel that it could have been done differently," he added.

Ramos' arrival at PSG comes after him having spent 16 years at Real Madrid before the decision was made to not renew his contract and to allow him to move on. Ramos joined the Parisian club on a free transfer and has signed a contract with PSG till 2023. Taking to Twitter to provide an update, Sergio Ramos said, "The best place to keep on dreaming, the best club to keep on winning. We’re going to fight with everything we have for everything. Allez PSG"

