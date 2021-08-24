Thierry Henry Defends Kylian Mbappe Amid Rumours That PSG Star Is 'disrespecting The Club'

Despite rising rumours that Kylian Mbappe is likely to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) before the end of this transfer window, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry insists that the French international is not showing a lack of respect. However, the former French international did insist that he would like to see Mbappe stay at the Ligue 1 giants. Mbappe has one year remaining on his contract and has shown no signs of extending it.

Thierry Henry defends Kylian Mbappe amid Real Madrid links

As per the latest French reports, Kylian Mbappe is linked with a move to Real Madrid, and it is believed that the deal could be finalized before this transfer window shuts. With Mbappe's exit seeming inevitable, the France international has also been booed by fans on various occasions this season. However, Henry insists that the PSG star is not doing anything 'bad.'

While speaking to Amazon Prime, Henry said, "I don't know what is happening with Kylian Mbappe. We can always speculate and say a lot of things. Me, what I see is that he is still there, that he is training, he is walking, he is running, and he is trying to create chances for his teammates. He scores. He is a player who is also honouring his contract, he is doing nothing bad, and he is responding on the pitch, so be happy."

However, the Arsenal legend insisted that he would like to see Kylian Mbappe stay at PSG. "Like I often say, with an exceptional player, we are always looking for the little things wrong. I hope that he will stay at PSG. I hope that he will be good and we will see what the future will bring him because it is normal to evaluate things. But is he lacking in respect towards someone? No, I have not yet seen that. He is there, he is present, and he is even playing well," added Thiery Henry.

PSG boss is confident of retaining Kylian Mbappe

Even though Kylian Mbappe is heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is confident that the French international will stay at the Parc des Princes even after the transfer window closes. While speaking to the press ahead of PSG's game against Brest, the Argentine coach said, "Kylian is relaxed, he is our player, and I don't see him being anywhere else this season. This period is part of football, lots of things are said, and I know from experience that some things happen and others don't."