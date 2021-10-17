Thierry Henry Drops Next Arsenal Manager Clue If Daniel Ek Completes Arsenal Takeover

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry, earlier this year, backed Daniel Ek’s bid to buy Arsenal. Ek, the Spotify co-founder, placed a handsome bid on a £1.8 billion bid to buy a club in northern London. However, Stan Kroenke, their present owner, had turned down the offer. Nevertheless, Ek has continued to follow Arsenal and is still keen on buying the team.

He also participates in Arsenal’s matches at Emirates Stadium on a consistent basis. Earlier this month, Arsenal defeated Tottenham 3-1 in the northern London Derby. Both Ek and Henry were present to witness the stupendous performance from Arsenal. Darren Dein, the son of former Arsenal Vice-Chairman David Dein, was also present at the venue.

Darren Dein happens to be Thierry Henry’s current agent. He’s also an agent for Patrick Viera, the icon of Arsenal and the manager of Crystal Palace. Vierra bid adieu to football and took up coaching roles in 2011. The retired midfielder also put forth his opinions on Ek’s bid for Arsenal.

I’m in a different position than I was a few months ago, says Patrick Viera

“When I was looking at the situation at the time, it was clear that the Kroenke family had made a statement that the club was not for sale, then I think it’s all over. You can’t buy a football club unless it’s for sale. I was expressing myself as Patrick, a former Arsenal soccer player,” Vierra was quoted as saying.

“I’m in a different position than I was a few months ago, so I’m not going to express myself as I was when I was a former Arsenal soccer player,” Vierra added. As far as Henry is concerned, he remains one of the greats of the game and built a massive statue for himself. In Northern London, he garnered a number of laurels over the period of eight years. Towards the end of his career, he also paid a simple loan to the club.

(Image: AP)