Thierry Henry Reveals Ambitions To Coach Arsenal After Quitting MLS Side Montreal CF

Arsenal icon Thierry Henry has opened up on his journey as a manager so far and his coaching ambitions for the future. The Frenchman recently quit his role as manager at Major League Soccer (MLS) side Montreal CF and cited family reasons for his return to London. However, Henry has now sparked plenty of amusement among the Gooners by claiming that he would "love" to manage Arsenal one day in the future.

Thierry Henry Arsenal return: Club legend plans to coach Arsenal one day

In a recent interview with FourFourTwo, Arsenal's all-time top goalscorer, Thierry Henry, admitted that he dreams of returning to the club as a manager. However, Henry also added that despite being an ardent "Arsenal fan" himself, his dream still remains a far-fetched reality given that he's only just begun his coaching career.

Henry, who hung up his boots in 2014, said, "If you ask an Arsenal fan if they’d like to coach Arsenal one day, they’ll say yes. If you ask an Arsenal fan if they’d like to score a goal for Arsenal, they’ll say yes. When I speak about it, it’s a utopia. People get carried away whenever I say that it’s my club, but I have it in my blood. I’m an Arsenal fan."

"So if you’re asking me if one day I’d like to coach Arsenal, then yes. If you ask if one day I’d like to be Arsenal’s kit man, then yes. If you ask if one day I’d like to cut the grass at the Emirates Stadium, then yes," added the two-time Premier League champion. Henry also claimed that he would "love" to coach another of his former teams — Barcelona.

"If you ask me am I dreaming, yes I’m dreaming. But when you’re not dreaming, you’re awake and there is a reality. Would I love to coach Arsenal? Yes. Would I love to go to Barcelona? Yes. Would I like to play for Arsenal again? I’d love to play for them again, but the reality is I can’t!” explained Henry.

Thierry Henry managerial stats: Underwhelming stints at Montreal Impact and AS Monaco

Only two years after his retirement as a player, Thierry Henry joined Belgium's assistant coaching staff. His first job as a manager came at Monaco in 2018. However, Henry managed just five wins in 20 games at the Ligue 1 club before getting the sack. He was then appointed as manager of MLS club CF Montreal in 2019.

Henry spent 15 months at Montreal CF and in his lone full season with the club led Montreal to eight wins, 13 losses and two draws in the pandemic-shortened season, finishing in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. However, only two weeks ago, Henry announced that he was stepping down from his role, citing family reasons for his return to London.

Image Credits - arsenal.com