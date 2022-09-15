Thierry Henry Says Chelsea's Star Signing Did Not Look Happy With Manager Graham Potter

Chelsea have made a poor start to their UEFA Champions League campaign with one draw and one loss from the two matches played so far. The club made some heavy investment during the transfer window but has struggled to consistently win matches. After losing the opening match to Dinamo Zagreb, the Blues were held to a 1-1 draw against RB Salzburg. Despite making a good start to his Chelsea career, Sterling seemed disappointed with new manager Graham Potter according to Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry.

Chelsea news: Thierry Henry shares thoughts on Raheem Sterling and Graham Potter's situation

After being locked at one goal apiece Chelsea pressed for the winner, but Potter decided to bring in Pulisic in place of Sterling which made England international a little unhappy. Speaking of Potter’s decision to substitute Sterling to, Thierry Henry told CBS Sports, ‘We all noticed and we were like, ‘it’s early’ and everything. First and foremost I don’t know why he took Sterling off because he scored and you know he could score another goal."

He further added, "it’ll be interesting to see how he’s going to deal with that tomorrow morning because Sterling didn’t look happy. Maybe we’re going a bit too much into it, but when they showed him on the bench, I think I wouldn’t have liked to come out after scoring a goal, let’s see how he’s going to deal with that one."

Chelsea vs RB Salzburg match highlights

Chelsea face an uphill task to advance from the group after yet another disappointing result. The decision by Graham Potter to deploy Raheem Sterling in the attacking left wing-back position paid dividends as the ex-Manchester City star curled home a fine finish to give Chelsea the lead in the 48th minute at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea produced a number of half-chances but was unable to convert those chances into goal. The former European Champions were eventually made to pay for not scoring as the Austrian champions, equalized through Noah Okafor in the 75th minute of the contest. Salzburg keeper Philipp Kohn produced a point-blank save from Hakim Ziyech near the end to deny Chelsea the much-needed full points. It was Potter’s first experience of the Champions League as a coach after replacing Thomas Tuchel in the dugout and it looks like the new manager has a lot of work to do.