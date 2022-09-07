Thierry Henry Settles Erling Haaland Vs Kylian Mbappe Debate; 'With Him, They Can Win UCL'

After an exciting first day of the new UEFA Champions League (UCL) season, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has the perfect answer to settle the Erling Haaland vs Kylian Mbappe debate. Henry provided his analysis of the two after both Haaland and Mbappe scored a brace to help their respective teams register their first win of the new UCL campaign.

Henry settles Haaland vs Mbappe debate

While speaking via RMC Sport after Tuesday's UEFA Champions League matches, Thierry Henry said, "Mbappé can create and finish. Haaland does not create, he finishes. Mbappé can play right and left. He can play in the axis. Haaland can only play in the axe. He's a magnificent player and with him, they can win the Champions League. For now, Mbappé still has my vote."

While both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are already two of the best players in the world, they are likely to remain so for several years to come. Both have also had outstanding starts to the 2022/23 season. Haaland has already scored on 10 occasions in just six Premier League games, including two hat-tricks, and now a brace in the UCL in just his first game.

On the other hand, Mbappe has scored on seven occasions after just five Ligue 1 matches. When it comes to overall stats, the Norwegian has 24 goals to his name after 20 UEFA Champions League (UCL) matches, while the Frenchman has been involved in 55 goals in 54 UCL matches (35 goals, 20 assists).

Mbappe scripts new UCL record

After scoring a brace against Juventus, Kylian Mbappe became the youngest player to score 35 goals in Europe’s top club competition at the age of just 23 years and 260 days. He took the record away from his teammate Lionel Messi, who was 47 days older when he reached that milestone.

As for Erling Haaland, the Norwegian just cannot stop scoring for Manchester City. He has now scored 12 goals in seven competitive games following his brace against Sevilla. He has failed to score in only one of his first seven games for City and already has back-to-back hat tricks to his name.

(Inputs from AP)

Image: AP