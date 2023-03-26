'This Changes Everything': IFAB To Implement New Rules For Goalkeepers And Penalty Takers

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) have come up with some new rules for goalkeepers and penalty-takers. As per a new update, the goalkeepers cannot distract the penalty taker. Moreover, the shot-stopper cannot even touch the goalposts., crossbar, or goal net until the ball is kicked.

In competitive football, teams cannot even give an inch to their opponents and hence adapt every tactic on the field to get an edge. Goalkeepers, though have to face a daunting task every now and then of stopping the penalty from 10 yards out and thus they try to get animated with the taker and are willing to do everything to get a psychological upper hand over the player to distract them or force an error to contain the ball from going inside the net. The world witnessed what Emiliano Martínez, the Argentine Goalkeeper, did in the Copa America 2022 and in the FIFA World Cup 2022. However, the IFAB seemingly did not see that in good light and hence have come up with an update that would cease all the horseplays by the goalkeepers.

IFAB to implement new rules for goalkeepers

The new rules have been introduced regarding the same and here's what IFAB stated about it. "The defending goalkeeper must remain on the goal line, facing the kicker, between the goalposts, without touching the goalposts, crossbar or goal net, until the ball is kicked," IFAB said in their law changes 2023/24 report. "The goalkeeper must not behave in a manner that fails to show respect for the game and the opponent, i.e. by unfairly distracting the kicker," it added. The new rules will become functional from July 1, 2023.

Now available for download: list of changes and clarifications to the Laws of the Game 2023/24, effective as from 1 July



➡️EN: https://t.co/p0ZMs6kijL

➡️FR: https://t.co/pZ0qxQC6VC

➡️ES: https://t.co/WwsdyZX8Xq

➡️DE: https://t.co/zTANI6g7vr pic.twitter.com/BeO9cwAj3E — The IFAB (@TheIFAB) March 23, 2023

Competitions starting before 1 July may implement the changes earlier or delay their implementation until no later than the start of the next competition. pic.twitter.com/5b0vcVdYOe — The IFAB (@TheIFAB) March 23, 2023