'This Committee Holds That The Appeal...': AIFF Drops Major Setback On Kerala Blasters

In a major setback to the Kerala Blasters, The All India Football Federation (AIFF) rejected the club's appeal against a fine of Rs. 4 crore on Friday. When KBFC, one of the most well-reputed football clubs in India, left the Indian Super League 2023 (ISL) match against Bengaluru FC on March 3 before the final whistle, it sparked a significant uproar.

The AIFF Disciplinary Committee fined Ivan Vukomanovic, the team's head coach, Rs. 6 crores on March 31 for causing the players to quit the game. In their appeal, Kerala Blasters requested that the committee impose a smaller sanction. The club was told to pay a Rs. 4 crore fine levied by the Disciplinary Committee after the Appeal Committee rejected their request.

“The appeal of the appellant team is denied and that Kerala Blasters FC is instructed to pay the fine of Rs. 4 crore imposed by the Disciplinary Committee,” the AIFF's Appeal Committee said in their statement.

Ivan Vukomanovic received a Rs. 10 lakh fine and a 10-match suspension at first. Kerala Blasters asked the committee to impose a reduced fine in their appeal. The committee upheld its judgement to suspend the head coach for 10 games but reduced the fine to Rs 5 lakh.

"This Committee holds that the appeal of the Appellant Coach is denied and that Mr. Ivan Vukomanovic is instructed to pay the fine of Rs. 5 lakh and serve the suspension for 10 matches and the ban from being a part of the team dressing room and team bench, irrespective of the team he is contracted with. Any match for which such suspension and ban have already been served shall count towards compliance with this decision,” the Appeal Committee added.

On March 3, at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru FC's forward Sunil Chhetri scored a fast free-kick goal to secure a 96-minute victory over Kerala Blasters. The Kerala Blasters players were just getting ready to line up to defend the free-kick when they were caught off guard by a goal. Players and Vukomanovic left the pitch before the final horn because they were furious with the referee for allowing Chhetri's goal.