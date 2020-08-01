'This Is A Milestone For Indian Sport': PM Modi On The Centenary Of East Bengal FC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi came forward to congratulate the I-League club East Bengal FC for having completed a century. It was on this very day (August 1) in 1920 that this legendary club was established.

'This is a milestone': Narendra Modi

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi extended his best wishes to generations of footballers, members and supporters on the centenary of East Bengal FC. The Prime Minister mentioned that it is a milestone for Indian sport and for the football traditions and sports-loving culture of West Bengal. He then hoped for the East Bengal Mashal to illuminate the Maidan forever.

Best wishes to generations of footballers, members and of course supporters on the centenary of @eastbengalfc. This is a milestone for Indian sport, and for the football traditions and sports-loving culture of West Bengal. May the East Bengal Mashal forever illuminate the Maidan! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2020



The East Bengal FC

The East Bengal Football Club, that was founded in 1920, became affiliated with the Indian Football Association in 1922 before earning promotion to the Calcutta Football League first division in 1924. They won their first league title in 1942 and have since gone on to win the title a record 39 times. The Kolkata based football club was also a founding member of the National Football League in 1996 and have won the league title three times.

Apart from all these, the other major achievements of this club include eight Federation Cups, three Super Cups, 29 IFA Shield titles, 16 Durand Cup titles, etc. The iconic Salt Lake Stadium and the East Bengal Ground are the home grounds of the East Bengal FC.

(Image Courtesy: PTI File)

