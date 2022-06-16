'This Mbappe Is Not My Mbappe': Real Madrid Chief Opens Up On Failed Pursuit Of PSG Star

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has opened up on the club's failed pursuit of signing star French striker Kylian Mbappe, stating that the 23-year-old has changed in the last few weeks. Mbappe reportedly snubbed a move to the Santiago Bernabeu after he was offered one of the most lucrative contract extensions by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Real Madrid chief opens up on failed Kylian Mbappe pursuit

While speaking in an interview with El Chiringuito about the failure to sign Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said, "His dream was to play at Real Madrid. We wanted to do it last August and they didn't let him leave. He kept saying he wanted to play at Madrid and like 15 days before he changed the situation."

Perez then went on to add that this is not the Mbappe he wanted to sign and that no player is above the club. "This is not the Mbappe I wanted to bring, he is another one, who must have changed his dream. He changes. He is offered other things, he is pressured and he is already another footballer. There is no one at Real Madrid above the club. He is a great player. He can win more than others, but it is a collective sport and we have values and principles that we cannot change," explained Perez.

And that is not all, the Real Madrid chief also went on to state that he prefers the "new" Mbappe to stay at PSG. "The Mbappe who was going to come here is not this one. If it is, I prefer him to stay at PSG," added Perez. I want the one with the dream. Impossible in three years? In three years' time, we'll all be bald? This Mbappe is not my Mbappe, who refuses to do a publicity stunt with his national team... I don't want that. It could have been a slip of the tongue, but I think he was mistaken."

El Chiringuito have welcomed a confused Florentino Pérez with TIC TAC. pic.twitter.com/jzO90LI8Lc — El Chiringuito in English (@ElChiringuitoEN) June 15, 2022

While Perez slammed the manner in which Mbappe snubbed a move to Real Madrid, La Liga filed an official complaint with UEFA against clubs like PSG and Manchester City. They did so because they believe that these clubs have been "breaching the current financial fair play regulations," and that their practices "alter the ecosystem and the sustainability of football."